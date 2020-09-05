E.T was still “no traffic turnaround”, said Dedy of the German press agency, “if you were to replace every combustion engine with an electric car”. Rather, it is about “wresting public spaces from the car”. Cities are “not parking spaces, but places to live.” Now nobody has ever said the opposite. Cities are places to live and not parking spaces.

But to live in the city you also need parking spaces. No car has yet been invented that can be folded up and taken into the home. A real traffic turnaround must be thought more radically.