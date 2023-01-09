In a few days the last adventure of Ash will finally begin in the anime of Pokemon. In this way, more details about these chapters were recently released, and the return of Brock and Misty has been confirmed.

The new adventure of Ash and Pikachu will be made up of 11 chapters, where we will see the protagonists interact with some familiar faces. In this way, The Pokémon Company has revealed the details of the first episodes. The second is called “Ash vs. Misty! Duel on the coastand will present us with a fishing confrontation between Ash and Misty.

For his part, the third episode is called “Forest Witch”, where Ash will have a meeting with Brock and Cilan, who accompanied the protagonist on Unova’s travels. In the same way, the advance presents us with “Aim to be a Pokémon master”, the main theme of this special, which is a remix of the original opening of the anime.

The last 11 episodes starring Ash will begin on January 13 in Japan., and the new anime of the series is expected to start in April of this year. In related topics, this theory unites Ash with the new protagonists. Similarly, mod joins Scarlet & Violet with Elden Ring.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, the end of Ash’s journey will be one filled with nostalgia, and that’s just fine. We’ve spent 25 years in the company of these characters, and a conclusion that focuses on their journey down memory lane is everything fans want.

Via: pokemon