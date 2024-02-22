A new beauty trick to achieve realistic and perfect freckles has caught the attention of S Fashion and also from TikTok, where it already has hashtag own: #broccolifreckles. Alert, spoiler: just like the name of the trend indica, you need a broccoli to achieve the perfect freckles. Although it may seem incredible, if you are a trend lover freckling or freckle makeup, this vegetable will not only be key in many of your cooking recipes, but also in your makeup bag.

One of the precursors of this new trend for painting freckles is the makeup artist Abigail Jones, who shared the trick in a video on his TikTok account, which currently has more than 11,000 views. In it, Abigail herself comments “trying the broccoli freckles hack” and shows how he does it and his first impressions with this trick. He shows how just by using a small piece of broccoli as if it were a makeup brush, and bronzer, he can paint very subtle freckles on the cheeks and nose. Two ingredients with which he achieves natural and realistic freckles in just 14 seconds.

Its popularity is due to the trend freckling It is perfect for achieving a more natural look and giving a rejuvenating touch to the face, which is why it has been on the rise for years and there are many video tutorials by makeup artists and celebrities who show their tricks to take advantage of freckles or fake them with makeup if you don't have them. . Trick that we have seen on many occasions in celebrities as trendsetters as Kendall Jenner or Hailey Bieber.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber with freckling makeup. Photos: Instagram @kendalljenner/ haileybieber

The plus of this broccoli trick is that, against all odds, the result is extremely realistic and the process is very simple, in addition to avoiding the need to invest extra money in makeup accessories. So it is not surprising that many other influencers or lovers of the universe beauty have joined the trend #broccolifreckleslike the Swedish model Cajsa Wessberg, who checks if it really works in this fun video from her personal Instagram account that already has more than 59,000 likes.

If you also want to test the effectiveness of this makeup trick to paint freckles, you just have to get some broccoli and a tanning product, valid in powder format, stick or liquid. What is important, regardless of bronzer What is chosen is that it be a brown shade, so that the appearance of the freckles remains natural and can be seen against the tone of the skin itself, or even that several brown shades are combined for a more realistic texture.

BRONZERS

If you choose to use bronzers, they can be applied either with broccoli, pressing it on the makeup and then applying it to the face with subtle touches (using a sponge to blend if necessary), or with the help of a fine-tipped brush. First, place it gently but with some pressure on the paddle. bronzer, removing the excess on the wrist or a tissue, and then paint different small dots on the cheeks and nose area, blending them for a uniform finish. If you do it with a stick, gently paint the broccoli seedlings and apply it directly to the face.

powder palettes

Charlotte Tilbury Bronzer

Charlotte Tilbury Bronzer (AIRBRUSH BRONZER DEEP). Available in 4 shades.

Hoola Toasted Bronzer

Hoola Toasted makeup bronzer, small box format with mirror.

NYX Professional Makeup Bronzing Powder

NYX Professional Makeup bronzing powder, shine-free (6 shades, vegan formula).

Yesticks bronzers

Stick for facial contour from Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup bronzer stick for makeup with freckles, four shades.

Rare Beauty Bronzer Stick

Rare Beauty bronzing stick, available in a multitude of shades.

liquid bronzer

Tower 28 tanning cream

Tower 28 tanning and highlighting cream for freckle makeup, five shades.

Now, the trend of freckles in makeup has been viral for years, more than enough time for the techniques and ways to add them to the complexion making them look natural. Thus, many other alternatives that have nothing to do with the broccoli and suntan lotion combo.

To make up freckles, it is also a great option to use the mascara brushthe makeup markers specifically designed to achieve freckle look either makeup pencils (eyeliners, profilers, etc.), the 'top' and favorite bet of influencers like María Pombo, who shows it in one of her Instagram videos, stating in the description that for her it is “the easiest way to get freckles and make them look natural.”

ALTERNATIVES

In the case of using any of these products, the process is very similar. Once the makeup base has been applied, small dots should be made in the “T” zone of the face, either directly with the goupillon of mascara, pencils or marker, or gradually removing a small amount of makeup with the help of a fine brush. Once the freckles are made and for them to be realistic, they must be blended. This process can be done by gently squeezing with your fingertips or a makeup sponge.

eyebrow brush

Rimmel London Wonder'full Brow

Rimmel London mascara for freckle makeup, three shades.

Pencils and markers

Rimmel London Brow Eyebrow Pencil

Rimmel London Brow eyebrow pencil to make makeup freckles.

ESSENCE Brown Eye Pencil

Essence brown eye pencil for freckle makeup.

Freckle Pen, makeup marker for freckles

Marker to make up natural freckles (Freckle Pen).

*All purchase prices included in this article are current as of February 22, 2024.

*Our journalists rigorously and independently recommend products and services that you can purchase on the Internet. Every time you buy through some links added to the text, EL PAÍS may receive a commission. read here our commercial policy.