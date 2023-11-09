Salads are a good dish at any time of the year, because putting something fresh in the center of the table, well dressed and with ingredients that provide contrasting flavors and textures – a crunch here, a touch of acid there – is always a party. . Today’s is a good plan so that those who are reluctant to broccoli can rethink their relationship with this brassicawhich raw has a herbaceous and slightly sweet flavor and aroma that has little to do with its cooked version (and nothing with the overcooked one).

If you have a mandoline, it’s time to take it out: it will make your life easier in all the cuts – the florets, the stems, the onion and the cucumber; If you don’t have one, a large, sharp knife will do the job just fine (a large grater will also work well for florets). We have used cucumber because this summer is saying goodbye so little by little that there is still some, but if you don’t have it on hand you can replace it with an acidic apple like the Granny Smith or slices of orange sliced. In these cases, test the salad before adding more lemon than the stems already have, perhaps the acidity of the fruits will be enough.

The only trick this salad has is to respect the dressing processes: the stems need a little rest to lose a little bite strength and be less wild. The total time will depend a lot on their thickness; the finer, the less. If you want to speed up the process or don’t mind losing the double texture, you can also grate the stems; In this case, putting them five minutes before the rest will be more than enough.

I used roasted sunflower seeds and black olives because a) I like them and b) I had them on hand, but the former could easily be swapped for pumpkin seeds, walnuts, cashews, hazelnuts or almonds, and the latter for whatever you like best ( although I would avoid those stuffed with anchovy). We just have to take into account the salt that these ingredients provide or not when we go to season: some yeyé olives and some walnuts, for example, will provide much less than some dead or kalamata and some fried and salty cashews. If you want to turn it into a unique dish, put a base of cooked legumes or cereals and put an egg on top in your favorite spot: it can’t be faulted.

Time : twenty minutes Difficulty : The one to finely cut the stem of the broccoli Ingredients 4 1 medium broccoli (about 400 g)

2 medium cucumbers

1 red onion

A handful of olives (I used black olives from Aragon)

A handful of toasted peeled seeds

Olive oil (if possible, extra virgin)

1 or 2 lemons or limes

Salt

1. Discard one or two centimeters of the base of the broccoli and peel the stem a little. 2. Grate or cut the floret part. Cut the stems – the main one and those of the florets – very thin with the help of a mandolin, if you have one, or a very sharp knife, separating the stems and florets into two bowls. 3. Season the stems with a little salt and a good splash of lemon juice, stir a few times so that they soak well and let it rest for about ten minutes, stirring a couple of times in the process. 4. Meanwhile, peel and cut the red onion with a pen. Also cut the cucumber into thin slices, discarding the tips and removing some strips of the skin if it is very thick. 5. After ten minutes, taste the stems: they should be a little less hard and have a lemon flavor. If they are ready – or almost – add the red onion, stir a few times and leave everything together for three more minutes (if the slices are still very hard, wait a few more minutes before adding the onion). 6. Drain the stems and onion mixture a little and place in a salad bowl with the florets, cucumber and half of the seeds. Dress with olive oil to taste – I added four tablespoons – salt, pepper and a little lemon juice (a little, because the stems already have it incorporated). 7. Stir well, taste and if necessary adjust the dressing (you can serve it with a few pieces of lime or lemon in case someone wants more acidity). Spread the rest of the seeds and olives on top and serve.

