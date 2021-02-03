Ajax Amsterdam confirmed on Wednesday that the club and Brian Brobbey will part ways. The reason is the expiring contract, which the youngster does not want to extend. The upcoming farewell feeds the previous rumors about a BVB engagement.
“Brian Brobbey will be leaving Ajax this summer. The player and his management have informed Ajax that they did not want to renew his contract, which expires on June 30, 2021,” said the Amsterdam public on Wednesday. Brobbey, who at the age of 19 is considered a great storm talent, is leaving the club, which is actually very well suited for young players, without having completed a real professional season.
However, this decision is no longer a surprise. For Ajax’s second team he scored nine goals in 14 games, two assists were added. In his five Eredivisie appearances with the professionals, he was also able to score two goals and prepare another. It is becoming more and more apparent that the Amsterdam native will make his way in European football – even if not in his home country.
It is to be expected that his advisor had a hand in the game – after all, it is Mino Raiola who takes care of the young attacker and is therefore constantly on the lookout for the best sporting and financial offers for his protégé. One of these offers could come from Borussia Dortmund. Already reported in mid-January Radio Catalunyathat Black-Yellow had a look at him in the sense of the successor to Erling Haaland (also advised by Raiola), which is probably necessary in the summer. From the same source it was already heard weeks ago that Brobbey would decide to switch to summer.
So the possible scenario is that Haaland will take the next step in his career and with the young Dutchman another striker will come, led by the well-known and also controversial advisor. Together with Youssoufa Moukoko, BVB would indeed form a very young storm, but at the same time also one that is filled with a lot of talent and class and also provides an opportunity for the future. The fact that Brobbey also corresponds more to the Haaland player type, i.e. a powerful and ice-cold scorer, would only be fitting.
However, there seems to be at least one other interested party from the Bundesliga. Mike Verweij, sports reporter for the Dutch Telegraaf, writes of a lucrative offer from RB Leipzig. After the departure of Timo Werner, the club is still forced to build an all-round effective attack – that has not necessarily worked so far, which was successfully concealed by numerous hits from midfield and also the defense. Verweij is extremely reliable when it comes to Ajax issues.