









Brian Brobbey immediately asserted himself on his return to Ajax with two goals and received an 8 for his performance in Utrecht, where Ajax won 0-3. Vitesse attacker Loïs Openda, who decided the match against Feyenoord on Saturday evening, also got that figure for his performance in the Kuip. Ajax defenders Jurriën Timber and Lisandro Martínez were also important for Ajax in the victory in Utrecht and received a 7.5. It wasn’t exactly the goalkeepers’ weekend. For example, Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Xavier Mous (Heerenveen) and Tim Coremans (Sparta) made a mistake. They got a 4, while Go Ahead keeper Warner Hahn also didn’t look good and got a 4.5. The lowest figure of the weekend, however, was for Derrick Köhn of the moribund Willem II, who last won a game in September. The 22-year-old left back from Hamburg received a 3 for his performance against PEC Zwolle

PEC Zwolle – Willem II 2-0

PEC Zwolle: Lamprou 6; From Poland 6.5, Nakayama 6.5, Foot 6; Reijnders 6, Van den Belt 6,5, Strieder 6 (81. Paal -), Saymak 6 (81. Mbinga -), De Wit 6,5, Darfalou 6, Kastaneer 6 (81. Redan -)

William II: Wellenreuther 6; Köhlert 5, Bergström 4.5, Michelis 5.5, Köhn 3 (61. Schippers -); Roemeratoe 5 (89. Saddiki -), Meerveld 5 (46. Saglam 6), Llonch 4.5 (75. Kampetsis -); Nunnely 4.5, Wriedt 4, Svensson 5 (61. Kabangu -)

Referee: Man shot 6

Man of the match: Like his teammates, Thomas van den Belt is experiencing an extremely difficult season, but against Willem II, the youth exponent from Zwolle became the youngest PEC player to score twice in an Eredivisie game since 1989.

© Pro Shots / Toin Damen



NEC – Heracles 0-0

NEC: Branderhorst 6.5; Van Rooij 5, Guth 6, Marquez 7, Odenthal 5.5, Verdonk 5; Schone 5, Proper 5, Bruijn – (20. Akman 5.5); Tavsan 5.5, Mattsson 6

Heracles: Blaswich 5.5; Fadiga 5.5, Sonnenberg 5.5, Knoester 6, Quagliata 5.5; Schoofs 5.5, De La Torre 6.5, Kiomourtzoglou 6; Laursen 5, Bakis 5 (65. Vloet -), Basacikoglu 5 (65. Burgzorg -)

Man of the match: During NEC’s winter training camp in Spain, Ivan Márquez trained just 35 kilometers from his home. That did him good when the Eredivisie resumed. The Spaniard was the best defender on the NEC side where trainer Rogier Meijer stuck to a five-man defence.

Feyenoord – Vitesse 0-1

Feyenoord: Bijlow 4; Pedersen 6,5, Trauner 6 (82. Toornstra -), Geertruida 6,5, Malacia 6; Aursnes 6, Til 6, Kokcu 6; Jahanbakhsh 5, Linssen 5.5, Nelson 5.5 (68. Dessers -)

speed: hew 6; Dukhi 7, Bazoer 7.5 (89. Hajek -), Rasmussen 6.5; Dasa 6, Domgjoni 6.5, Buitink 7.5 (79. Oroz -), Tronstad 6 (69. Vroegh -), Wittek 7; Grbic 6,5 (79. Huisman -), Openda 8

Referee: Lime wood 6,5

Man of the match: Lois Openda continued its great form at the end of the first half of the season in the Kuip when it resumed. The Belgian striker took advantage of a mistake by Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow and has now scored six times in the last five league matches.

© Pro Shots / Mischa Keemink



FC Twente – Heerenveen 2-0

FC Twente: Unnerstall 7; Troupée 6, Hilgers 6,5, Pröpper 5 (43. Plegezuelo 6), Oosterwolde 4 (90. Narrow -); Staring 5.5, Bosch 6, Vlap 4 (72. Ugalde -; Limnios 6.5 (90. Rock -), Van Wolfswinkel 6.5, Misidjan 6 (72. Cleonise -)

Heerenveen: Mousse 4; Van Ewijk 6, Van Beek 5, Bakker 5 (82. Nygren -), Kaib 6; Halilovic 5.5, Kongolo 5.5, Tahiri 6 (77. Dresevic -); Musaba 6, De Jong 4 (69. Veerman -), Stevanovic 5 (69. Al Hajj -)

Referee: Van Boekel 6

Man of the match: The difference between Heerenveen and Twente was also in the goalkeepers. Where Heerenveen goalkeeper Xavier Mous introduced the defeat of his team with a blunder, Lars Unnerstall was again the stable goalkeeper that Twente could count on.

Go Ahead Eagles – RKC 0-2

Go Ahead Eagles: Hahn 4.5; Deijl 5.5, Lucassen 4.5 (61. Idzes -), Nauber 5.5, Bakker 5, Kuipers 5; Brewers 5.5, Oratmangoen 5; Cordoba 5 (72. Ross -), Lidberg 4.5 (72. Mulenga -), Heil 4.5 (61. Rommens -).

RKC: Vaessen 7; Gaari 6, Adewoye 6, Meulensteen 6,5, Van den Buijs 6, Büttner 6 (46. Wouters 6); Anita 6.5, Azhil 6; Stokkers 7.5, Kramer 6.5 (71. Oukili-), Odgaard 6.5 (58. Van der Venne 6).

Referee: Van der Eijk 5.5

Man of the match: With his first Eredivisie goal since December 22, 2020, Finn Stokkers gave his club RKC the first away win in a long time. The striker reacted very adequately to a far kick by keeper Etiënne Vaessen. ,,I honestly didn’t even expect that I would start”, was Stokkers honest afterwards.

FC Utrecht – Ajax 0-3

FC Utrecht: De Keizer 5.5; Ter Avest 5, Van der Hoorn 5, Van der Maarel 5.5, Warmerdam 4.5; Maher 5 (57. Van Overeem 6), Q. Timber 5.5; Maeda – (11. Boussaid 6), Van de Streek 5, Mahi 5 (79. Balk -); Douvikas 5

Ajax: Key feather 6.5; Mazraoui 6.5, J. Timber 7.5, Martinez 7.5 (70. Schuurs -), Blind 6 (82. Tagliafico -); Alvarez 6.5, Gravenberch 7 (70. Taylor -); Antony 7 (85. Van Axel Dongen -), Berghuis 7, Tadic 7; Brobbey 8 (70. Klaassen -)

Referee: Gözübüyük 5.5

Man of the match: The prodigal son Brian Brobbey immediately brightened his return at Ajax with two goals and proved to be an excellent replacement for Sébastien Haller, who is active in the Africa Cup and also scored against Sierra Leone on Sunday.

© Pim Ras



FC Groningen – PSV 0-1

Fc Groningen: Leeuwenburgh 5.5; Dankerlui 5, Te Wierik 5.5, Van Hintum 5.5, Meijer 6 (77. Sverko -); Suslov 6.5 (81. Dammers -), Duarte 6.5, Van Kaam 5.5 (64. Postema -); Strand Larsen 5, Ngonge 5 (63. Abraham -), De Leeuw 5.5 (77. Bogarde -)

PSV: Drum 6; Teze 6, Boscagli 7, Obispo 6.5, Mauro 6.5 (90. Max –); Van Ginkel 6 (64, Veerman -) , Gutierrez 6; Doan 5.5 (63. Bruma -), Götze 6 (90. Mwene -), Gakpo 6; Romero 5.5 (64. Vertessen -)

Referee: Nijhuis 5.5

Man of the match: Olivier Boscagli stood his ground defensively at a time when it was desperately needed for PSV due to André Ramalho’s resignation.

Cambuur – Sparta 1-1

cambuur: Stevens 6,5, Van der Meer 5, Mac-Intosch 6,5, Schouten 6, Bangura 6;, Jacobs 6, Paulissen 5, Maulun 5 (74. Breij -), Doodeman 5,5, Uldrikis 5, Joosten 6, 5 (87. Hendriks -)

Sparta: Coremans 4, Masouras 4.5 (46. Jans 5), Vriends 6, Beugelsdijk 6, Abels 5.5, Meijers 6.5, Mijnans 7, Namli 6.5 (73. Smeets), Van Crooij 6.5, Thy 6.5 (90. Emegha -), Dalmau 6

Man of the match: Sven Mijnans wants to become more important for Sparta this season, he said before the game. Against Cambuur he was clearly the best Sparta player on the field.

© ANP



Fortuna Sittard – AZ 1-2

Fortuna Sittard: Rips 6; Tirpan 5, Angha 6, Samaris 5 (46. Pinto 6), Janssen 4 (75. Noslin -), Cox 5.5; Ferati 6 (62. Tekie -), Duarte 5, Rienstra 6; Seuntjens 6,5, Flemming 6,5

AZ: Vindahl 6; Witry 5.5 (65. Evjen -), Hatzidiakos 6, Beukema 6.5, Wijndal 6.5; Clasie 5.5 (80. Reijnders -), De Wit 6, Midtsjø 6; Sugawara 6, Pavlidis 6 (80. Gudmundsson -), Karlsson 5

Referee: Deepink 6,5

Man of the match: Sam Beukema, popular at AZ, was allowed to play due to an injury to Bruno Martins Indi and crowned his second base place of the season with his important first Eredivisie goal.