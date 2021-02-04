After the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported that the Red Bulls have already made an offer for the attacker, which confirms picture-Zeitung also that RBL has been digging at Brobbey for weeks and is said to have prevailed in advertising.

When the Dutchman arrives, Alexander Sörloth and Hee-chan Hwang in particular have to dress warmly for the Saxons. The duo has been completely disappointing with the Nagelsmann-Elf since their arrival and together only have three gates. Far too little for the high demands of the people of Leipzig.