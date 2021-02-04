Brian Brobbey will not renew his expiring contract with Ajax Amsterdam. Of course, this fact calls for some top clubs in Europe, because you don’t get top talent for nothing every day.
If in the past few weeks it had looked like BVB would make the race for the 19-year-old, it now seems that, of all people, league rivals RB Leipzig are ahead of them.
After the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported that the Red Bulls have already made an offer for the attacker, which confirms picture-Zeitung also that RBL has been digging at Brobbey for weeks and is said to have prevailed in advertising.
Brobbey has already played 14 games in the second Dutch league for the Ajax Reserve this season, scoring nine goals, and the youngster was twice successful in five appearances among the professionals. Brobbey is considered an absolute top talent and therefore seems to be made for a club like RB Leipzig and coach Julian Nagelsmann.
When the Dutchman arrives, Alexander Sörloth and Hee-chan Hwang in particular have to dress warmly for the Saxons. The duo has been completely disappointing with the Nagelsmann-Elf since their arrival and together only have three gates. Far too little for the high demands of the people of Leipzig.