He show business does not raise head The strikes by the actors’ union and the Hollywood scriptwriters’ union could be added this weekend by the lowering of the curtain on Broadway shows, if the union that represents 1,500 stagehands and other technicians approves a strike demanding labor improvements. The vote will be held throughout today, CNN has reported. The strike would paralyze performances not only of 28 plays in New York, but also of 17 Broadway-produced shows that are touring the US and Canada.

“This strike vote will send a strong message [a los empresarios], we will not accept inferior contracts that do not recognize the contributions of our workers”, declared Mathew Loeb, president of the International Alliance of Stage Theatrical Employees (IATSE), quoted by the television channel. “We won’t back down unless we have an agreement that members can agree to before the end of the week.” The Broadway League and Disney Theatrical, the two large groups that represent the bosses, have not spoken. The union brings together professionals such as stagehands, hairdressers and makeup artists, wardrobe personnel and other backstage technicians, ABC7 News specifies.

Broadway is one of New York’s economic engines, a symbol of life and activity whose closure in the early stages of the pandemic caused billions of dollars in losses. Today it is also the sector that has brought Manhattan back to life, economically speaking, which is still suffering the consequences of teleworking for a good part of the working week and whose offices are at 50% occupancy compared to 2020. The theatrical heart of the world, a true magnet for tourism, has recovered its pre-pandemic records this year, this being the first full season since then. Attendance at Broadway theaters reached pre-pandemic levels in the 2022-2023 season, the first full show since COVID, according to Broadway League data released in May.

A total of 88.4% of the seats in Broadway shows were filled in the 2022-2023 season, a figure comparable to 89.7% in the 2018-2019 season, which was the last full one before the pandemic. During the year ending in May, Broadway shows were seen by 12.3 million viewers and grossed $1.6 billion in ticket sales.

But the trade union effervescence that has swept through the US in recent years has also reached the neon geography of Broadway. Workers’ demands include increased wages and reasonable weekly and daily rest periods. The union and the employer have already reached a provisional agreement to protect the health care provided by the company without cuts or increases in expenses for the beneficiary, and to guarantee for the first time accommodation, at the expense of the company, for the teams on tour.

There are no Broadway matinees on Friday, giving negotiators a day and a half until Friday night to reach a deal. in extremis. It is rare that a vote on a strike is held hours before it starts, which suggests that the threat of a strike is consistent. “We need to show strength and unity to achieve the wages, benefits and rights that all IATSE members have earned and deserve,” an email sent to union members was quoted by CNN as saying.

The indefinite strike by 160,000 actors represented by SAG-AFTRA and the 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America against major movie studios and broadcast platforms streaming it has paralyzed the production and filming of movies and television programs throughout the country, so that only the New York stages remain active. Even if the Broadway actors, who are also unionized, do not go on strike, the IATSE strike would definitely put the curtain on the sector.

They are not the only strikes that run through the country, if anything, only the most visible. Massive strikes of hotel staff in Orange and Los Angeles counties, of clinical assistants in various states, a call by the big auto companies to stop September or, finally, the mother of all strikes, that of the logistics company UPS, which as of August 1 would cease to operate if negotiations with the employer fail. As many as 340,000 workers could go on strike, the largest against a single company in US history.

