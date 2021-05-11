Since the reopening of Broadway theaters was announced, after a year of closed doors and empty stages, producers are going crazy to announce that tickets to their shows are available again.

However, protected from the anxiety that the arrival of the “post-pandemic” era arouses in a New York that suffered the death of 33,864 people At the hands of Covid-19, the return to activity will be step by step and there will still be a while to wait to see the rooms in full.

However, this Tuesday it was confirmed that the return to the New York stages will be led by Hamilton, Wicked Y The lion king, three of the musicals Broadway’s most successful, who will be the first to raise the curtain, on September 14.

To work! An employee leaves the sign of one of the Broadway ticket machines gleaming, before the resumption of ticket sales. Photo TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

This was announced by some of its protagonists in the program Good morning america, which was recorded in Times Square, between large illuminated screens with posters of the works and an optimistic message for an industry employing more than 100,000 people: “‘Broadway is back!”

For its part, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations’will resume its functions on October 16, The Phantom of the Opera October 22 and so much Jagged Little Pill What Come From Away They will do it on September 21.

Six, which was to officially open the day Broadway closed in 2020, will return on September 17, as will American Utopia, the creation of David Byrne, while Mrs. Doubtfire will return on October 21.

Last week, the governor of the state, Andrew Cuomo, announced that the Broadway theaters, one of the main tourist attractions and economic engine of the city, could open at full capacity in September.

Hamilton, the record-setting musical at the Tony Awards, will be one of three to mark a return to activity on Broadway. Photo Joan Marcus / The Public Theater via AP

A market study in real time

Selling tickets now allows producers to gauge interest in their shows; it’s like sticking your big toe in water to check the temperature. Is there a thunderous demand or is it rather half-hearted? How long is the interest?

Once growers get answers, and much-needed money from interested attendees, they can plan. Shows that don’t get an enthusiastic response may need to spend more on advertising or change it.

Broadway shows depend largely on tourists, which filled about two-thirds of their seats before the pandemic, and producers are confident that the number of visitors will increase in the fall.

“The moment the theater lights go out and the stage lights come on will probably be one of the most emotional times in the theater in New York. And I’m looking forward to being in my place at the back of the theater,” says Stacey. Mindich, lead producer of the musical Dear evan hansen.

Much more than opening the door and turning on the light

Also, it is true that Broadway shows they can’t just reset like when one flips a light switch, especially the great musicals. Cast members may have left, requiring new hires.

For large productions, returning to the stage is much more than turning on the theater light and opening the doors, and it takes time. Photo REUTERS / Jeenah Moon

Orchestras and ensembles must relearn their parts, the choreographers need the cast in the room to synchronize and the costumes must do tests and alterations. Producers say it’s like starting over from scratch.

The pandemic also added new safety fears for everything from handling props to cleaning the theater. Broadway seats are close together and enclosures are not particularly airy or spacious.

Just to get inside, before the pandemic it was necessary to stand in a long line and huddle at the entrances. It’s no wonder the first reported COVID-19 case on Broadway was when an usher and part-time security guard tested positive.

Therefore, it is necessary to address certain questions: Will temperature checks suffice? Should all actors be vaccinated? Will the public have to show proof of vaccination? Will masks be required?

The creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, was commissioned to introduce the vaccination system for Broadway employees and performers in April 2021. REUTERS / Jeenah Moon

Some theater owners have installed new air filters and some have renovated bathrooms. Is that enough? Will shows eliminate intermission and bar service to keep people from mingling? Producers and union leaders must reach agreements on all these topics before the theaters open.

Y the public will also have to adapt. Actress Katharine McPhee wondered about little things, like people coughing during a show. That used to be annoying; now it can be a trigger. “I feel like it will be a long time until people don’t have some trauma connected to all of us being scared,” he said.

All or nothing

Away from the New York theater circuit, shows with socially distant audiences have already opened, but that’s not possible for all 41 Broadway theaters. Financial demands just don’t allow for a lot of empty seats on purpose.

Average operating costs for a play are about $ 300,000 a week, While for musicals amount to 600,000 per week. The general opinion is that many shows need to sell at least 80% of the tickets just to cover expenses.

Determining the entry price will also be a headache: Should there be regular prices initially and then big discounts later to attract more cautious customers?

When the pandemic had not yet devastated everything, the production of The Lion King announced the reopening for April 13, 2020; When the musical returns to the scene, it will be almost a year and a half longer than scheduled. Photo Cindy Ord / Getty Images / AFP

Disney is luring customers by promising to pay all Ticketmaster fees and offering skittish shoppers the freedom to change or even cancel tickets free of charge. You will have to do a lot of numerical calculations between now and september.

Finance aside, the existing theater community is going through a turbulent period of reflection as it receives criticism from within and outside the industry demanding racial justice, inclusion, fair wages, accountability and representation.

In addition, stimulated by protests after George Floyd’s death At the hands of the police, protesters have taken to the streets to denounce the Actors Equity Association and have successfully forced producer Scott Rudin to step aside on charges of harassment.

The voices are calling for great changes to a system that has remained static for decades. Decide how to get to a more inclusive Broadway It will take time.

“I think now we are at a point where people are listening and people are willing to make changes,” said Vanessa Williams, leader of the new group Black Theater United, in March. “It’s almost like a reset button: ‘OK, now we are listening and now we are going to make changes’“.

Broadway, which encompasses nearly 40 theaters in the center of the Big Apple, brings revenues close to 15,000 million dollars in the local economy. Its last full season, before the pandemic, took place between May 2018 and 2019 and raised $ 1.8 billion, a record, according to the Broadway League.

Sources: EFE – Associated Press / Mark Kennedy