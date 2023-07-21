Broadway | Broadway avoided a Hollywood-like walkout – the US theater industry reached an agreement on working conditions

If implemented, the industrial action would have shut down 28 shows currently running on Broadway in New York, as well as 17 shows that are touring elsewhere in the United States and Canada.

Stateside New York’s musical theater industry appears to have avoided the fate of the West Coast’s film and television industry after labor unions reached an agreement Thursday before industrial action began.

Broadway was in danger of collapsing like Hollywood, at least temporarily, when the IATSE union representing 1,500 theater workers threatened to organize a walkout.

However, the negotiators of the union reached an agreement with the employer party, Disney’s Broadway League, just before the union members were about to vote on starting a labor fight.

“The strike has been avoided, although the agreement still requires approval by the members,” said the union’s spokesperson Jonas Loeb.

When implemented the industrial action would have shut down 28 shows running on Broadway in New York, as well as 17 shows that are touring the rest of the United States and Canada.

The US film and television industry is currently paralyzed by a simultaneous strike by actors and writers. The last time both started a simultaneous industrial action was more than 60 years ago. The screenwriters’ strike has been going on for a long time, but the labor struggle escalated last week when around 160,000 actors from the film and television industry went on strike.