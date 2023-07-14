The issue number 51 of the International Cervantino Festival (FIC) in Guanajuato is about to arrive this year with more than 33 invited countries.

With various activities guest of honor status, sonorous and of the country guest of honor, USAthe arts will flood Guanajuato for 17 days of activities.

From musicians and singers from classical music like orchestras, even rappers and contemporary music and even urban can be enjoyed in the Cervantino.

In addition, at the inauguration you will be able to enjoy the world of Broadway in the Esplanade of Alhóndiga de Granaditas in Guanajuato with the musical event Broadway goes to Hollywood.

He Cervantino will be held from October 13 to 29where there will be recognized Mexican artists such as simpson egg, calonchothe National Symphony Orchestra of Mexico and much more.

The tickets to attend events International Cervantino Festival in Guanajuato are already available through the platform Boletia.com

Musical presentations at the International Cervantino Festival 2023

Arturo Chacón – Cruz, tenor (Sonora)

Music Band of the State of Guanajuato

The US Army Blues (USA)

Elena Rivera (Sonora)

Rokas Valuntonis, piano (Lithuania – United Kingdom)

Varduhi Khachatryan, soprano (Armenia – Switzerland)

Jennifer Koh, violin (USA)

Vijay Iyer, piano (USA)

Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra

Dan Zhu, violin (People’s Republic of China and France)

Julien Quentin, piano (People’s Republic of China and France)

Elena Durán, flute (Mexico)

Edgar Ibarra, piano (Mexico)

Rodolfo Ritter and the Latin American Quartet (Mexico)

Maria Li, soprano (Sonora)

Justin Kaufflin Trio (USA)

Ernesto Ochoa, Cesia Moroyoki and Luis Castillo (Sonora)

Jaeden Izik – Dzurko, piano (Canada)

Tzina Ensemble (Guanajuato)

Emmanuel Sabas (Sonora)

Ibn Gabriel meets Hitman Quartet (Israel)

Guanajuato musical winds

Sonora Philharmonic Orchestra

Alejandra Robles “La Morena” (Mexico)

Clare Sands (Ireland)

Rodrigo Cuevas (Spain)

Jhanu (India)

La Coyota (Sonora)

Sugich (Sonora)

Dives (Austria)

Simpson Huevo (Sonora)

Neverland (Sonora)

Rotten Daisies (Sonora)

Isaac Montijo (Sonora)

Pat Boy (USA)

The 33 (Colombia)

Auikal (Mexico)

Milena Warthon (Peru)

Ranky Tanky (USA)

Teresa Salgueiro (Portugal)

Yellow Outlet (Dominican Republic)

Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar and Choir of the University of Guanajuato (USA and Guanajuato)

Technicolor Fabrics (Mexico)

Cores de Aidé (Brazil)

Max Shen, Lyu Zhi-Qiang & TKL (People’s Republic of China)

Renée Goust (Sonora)

ORquesta Aragón (Cuba)

Golden Hornet MXTX (USA)

Daniel Ho, ukulele (USA)

Caloncho (Sonora)

Rafael Aguirre Minarro (Spain)

Sihasin Band (USA)

Venice Baroque Orchestra (Italy)

Dmitry Masleev, piano (Russia)

National Symphony Orchestra of Mexico

Symphony Orchestra of the University of Guanajuato (Russia – Georgia – Guanajuato)

Chie Hanawa (Japan)

Silvestre Revueltas Youth Symphony Orchestra and Youth Choir of the Celaya Conservatory (Guanajuato)

The Saint Cecilia (USA)

Ensemble Diderot (France)

Braulio Alcaraz (Guanajuato)

Tambuco, Ensemble of Persecutions of Mexico

Guiss Guiss Bou Bess (France – Senegal)

Symphonic Sound Band

Dubioza Kolektiv (Bosnia-Herzegovina)

Hamac Caziim (Sonora)

Riddle Codex (Ireland – Mexico – France)

Mik Nawooj Ensemble and Young Leaders School Orchestra (USA – Guanajuato)

Chimalma (Guanajuato – USA)

Lumaltok (Mexico)

Wooonta (People’s Republic of China – Taiwan)

Arturo O’Farril and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (USA)

Dance presentations at the International Cervantino Festival 2023

Beijing Dance Theater (People’s Republic of China)

Compagnie d’Autres Cordes (France)

Ephrat Asherie Dance (USA)

Folkloric Ballet of the University of Guanajuato

The Mix (USA)

Folkloric Ballet of Mexico by Amalia Hernández

Compagnie Marie Chouinard (Quebec)

David Barron (Sonora)

Dance Theater of Harlem (USA)

Axis Dance Company (USA)

Antares Contemporary Dance (Sonora)

Teardrop Productions (Sonora)

Hispanic Ballet (USA)

Quiatora Monorail (Sonora)

Taxquenia Productions (Guanajuato)

Theatrical presentations at the International Cervantino Festival 2023

Oki Dok (Belgium) Theater in the street

Jo Strømgren Kompani (Norway)

University Theater of the University of Guanajuato

Concrete Temple Theater (USA)

Sergio Langarica (Guanajuato)

Worm Puppets (Sonora)

Mummenschanz (Switzerland)

Wild Mystica – The Salamander (France)

Boca del Lupo – Red Phone (Canada)

Once upon a time… Opera productions (Guanajuato)

Guanajuato Opera Theater Company

Mercán / Compañía Puño de Tierra, based on the movie “Lost at night” (Mexico)

Black Eye Puppet Theater (Guanajuato)

Schaupiel Köln – The Wild One (Germany – Mexico)

Collective Liquid (Guanajuato)

String puppets from Quanzhou (People’s Republic of China)

Gypsy Theater (Guanajuato)

Jaime Florentino (Sonora)

Visual arts presentations at the 2023 International Cervantino Festival

Rogelio Cuellar, Cartographies of the moment (Mexico)

Step by step… The World Phil Kelly (Mexico)

Origin and root: Ana Gómez, Rocío Gordillo and Berenice Arnold (Mexico)

The new life of Dante (Mexico)

Sonoran art: 1973 – 2023 (Sonora)

The shape of the sound. Tlapitzalli (Mexico)

Oscar Escalante. 51 light years from Cuevano (Mexico)

Pablo O’Higgins. Stamps of life and struggle (Mexico)

In Your Face: Chicano Art after CARA (USA)

Tzompantli and other bones (Mexico)

Hands of the world (Mexico)

Notes from the environment, Hilario Gómez Sánchez (Mexico)

Quino’s world (Mexico)

Know the world with your mouth without being bitten by the thorns (Mexico)