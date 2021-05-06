The mayor of New York wants the city to once again be that thriving center full of citizens from all over the world: this Thursday the tickets for the Broadway plays which will reopen in September, the restaurants begin this Friday to operate almost at full capacity and now the official is promoting the installation of mobile sanitary units to vaccinate tourists against the coronavirus.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that with this program he seeks to vaccinate travelers with Johnson & Johnson brand, which has only one dose, to facilitate administration and that tourists do not have to spend 21 days or a month to wait for a second dose.

The official said he has to work with the state of New York to modify the vaccination rules because so far only people can be vaccinated. New Yorkers or to people who works in the city. They are working with Governor Andrew Cuomo on this.

A national guard applies Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. Photo: AFP

By not asking for proof of residency, anyone could get vaccinated. Thousands of foreigners (including Argentines) are coming to different parts of the United States to receive the dose that they do not get in their countries. New York could be a future option.

Get vaccinated in Central Park

De Blasio said that he plans to install mobile centers very soon, perhaps from this weekend, in iconic places such as the Empire State, Times Square, Brooklyn Bridge Park, the High Line and Central Park, among others, if the condition gives you the green light.

“It is a positive message for tourists: come here, it is safe, it is very safe and we are going to take care of you,” said de Blasio. “We are going to ensure that they can get vaccinated while they are here with us,” he added.

This campaign comes as the city seeks to recover the vibrant tourism sector, which has lost due to the pandemic 90,000 jobs and about $ 60 billion in revenue.

New York has been one of the cities most affected by the pandemic, especially in the past year, and unpublished images of collapsed hospitals and morgues have been seen on the streets.

Businesses were closed for months and tourist attractions such as museums and Broadway theaters were paralyzed for more than a year. At the rate of vaccination promoted this year, New Yorkers slowly began to return to normal. President Joe Biden expects 70% of the US population will already have two doses by July 4.

Eat inside. Senator Chuck Schumer celebrates the reopening of a Times Square restaurant. Photo: Reuters

The good news continues to appear these days in the Big Apple and there are accelerated steps for the city to return to normal: this Friday, the ability to dine inside restaurants will increase to 75%. As of May 17, New York bars will reopen their doors and the full service from the subway, which will run again every day, 24 hours a day.

The return of Broadway plays

But there is more: Governor Cuomo announced that the iconic Broadway productions will be back in full swing in mid-September. This Thursday tickets for classics such as “the Lion King”, “Wicked” and “Alladin” began to be sold, although there are smaller works that have not yet announced their resumption.

Broadway suspended its performances in March 2020, when the pandemic raged. At that time there were 31 plays on stage, including 8 shows that were about to be released. It is still unclear how many shows will resume.

Broadway is back. New York is back. Get ready, ”De Blasio tweeted before ticket sales opened on Thursday morning. It is not a minor data: before the pandemic, almost 250,000 people they went to a show in Manhattan every week.

Theaters and spectators should adhere to post-pandemic measures, such as the installation of filters of air renewal and the use of the chinstrap.

Some producers have doubts. “It’s going to cost millions to get a show going,” music producer Glen Kelly, who worked on shows like “Aladdin,” told NBC.

“Nobody seems to know if the audience will have a health passport. Will backstage staff have to wear a chinstrap? Will artists have to wear a mask and take it off before going on stage? “

Cuomo said the state does not have the authority to require attendees to be vaccinated to go to a show, but that each theater can require it on its own.

Before the reopening of the theaters, New York will begin to open the great shows outdoor such as Yankees or Mets stadiums, which will include special sections for those who are fully vaccinated. Who they are can prove it, they will be distributed in other sectors with social distance and capacity limited to 30%.

To encourage vaccination, the Yankees and Mets will offer free tickets for the parties who are immunized.

Washington, correspondent