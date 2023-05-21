The 1st live room was in September 2021; in January 2022 there were already more than 100 and, today, almost 1,000

Per Sarah Scire*

A curious media hole forms after a big sports game. After the final whistle, people want content about what they just watched, but many reporters are busy interviewing coaches and players and writing their stories. This is a void that occurs just when fans are most desperate to process what happened.

The post-match is one of the moments when the live transmissions of the The Athletic shine. The so-called rooms –which are sometimes referred to as “podcasting live” because the results are usually posted in feeds in podcast– are a two-way audio platform for reporters from the Athletic talk to subscribers. If you’re a longtime sports fan and have turned 1 or 2 AM/FM knobs during your day, the format might look familiar.

“Technology is cyclical in many ways”, recognized Will Bartlettsenior audio development specialist at The Athletic. “It feels like we just reinvented sports radio, just making it a little more accessible to people in the 21st century.”

“We try to encourage journalists to do this around Moments with a capital ‘M’,” added Bartlett. “So when, for example, the Celtics lose at the last second with a basket by James Harden of the Sixers, we will try to analyze it as soon as possible. People will get nervous and want to vent to jay king [repórter do Athletic] just as they would like to vent to the [rádio esportiva da área de Boston] ‘WEEI‘ or something like this.”

The live rooms I attended replicate the amusing ephemerality of sports radio and –more recently– of certain social media in audio in difficulties. The live rooms Athletic are recycled into podcasts of specific teams It is feeds of leagues, but most aren’t exactly evergreen content. Anyone can listen, but only subscribers can ask questions using a chat-like text box or by being invited to speak by one of the hosts. Non-subscribers find the paywall of The Athletic after clicking through to an article, therefore, live rooms are one of the only ways readers can experience channel content before pulling out their wallet.

The 1st live room of the Athletic it took place in September 2021. By January 2022, they had done 100. Today, they are reaching 1,000 live rooms. Most have 50 to 250 listeners. They tend to follow a similar format: the reporter(s) give a “State of the Union” update. [relatório anual apresentado pelo presidente dos EUA na presença do Congresso] about the team before opening space for questions, comments and provocations from the listeners.

“It’s like a version of Twitter Spaces for us”, said Bartlett.

But unlike Twitter Spaces, live rooms exist in the Twitter app. The Athletic. With prominent warnings about the effects that trust social networking platforms may lead to a newsroom choosing the The Athletic to build on your own land makes a lot of sense.

O Athletic asks all subscribers to follow a team or league, and uses those preferences to create a user’s homepage — and send notifications when a live room starts. A user who followed the tags of Cincinnati Bengals It is from nfl in full, for example, you can receive a push so much to enter a live room on the Cincinnati’s Draft Picks how many rooms with news from across the league like quarterback Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets –even if the breaking news discussed in the live room is not about the local team.

Most listeners reach the live rooms through the newsroom’s app notifications, Bartlett said. Others find them through organic discovery (i.e. clicking through to the app) and social media.

If looking to kill time and fill your brain with even more #Bengals draft theories and rumours, @JayMorrisonATH & I are doing a live room on @TheAthletic app at noon today. Anyone can listen, subscribers can ask questions. Come on over. https://t.co/rNhRwlWtxI — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 27, 2023

On the podcast today because @thrace and I are gonna hang out in a live room on @TheAthletic tomorrow to discuss #NWSLChallengeCup and anything else y’all want to talk about! 2 ET. Bring snacks and questions. (And if you miss it live, it will be a podcast episode right after!) pic.twitter.com/LbxqdBxA6d — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) March 17, 2022

Scheduled off day for the #STLCards today, but still plenty of things to talk about! Let’s do a one-hour trade deadline live room at 12 pm CT. You don’t need to be a subscriber to @TheAthletic to join, but you do need to subscribe to ask questions. Link posted here at 12. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 1, 2022

By broadcasting the post-match live, journalists and fans alike recall missed opportunities, on-pitch celebrations and much more. During the offseason or in pre-game coverage, the group can make predictions and forecasts as much as they want. All the while, both journalists and guests to speak can assume they are among other die-hard fans. In my corner of the sports world, that means Jay King can feel free to mention the “Kornet Contest” – a stupid vertical jump that a certain Boston bench player tries even when he’s half a block away from the player who shot–one moment, and the next, delving into broader narratives such as when two of the team’s brightest stars work together or like the All-NBA selections can shape the future of the team.

There are no strict participation requirements or quotas for reporters from the Athletic in live rooms. (“Our journalists are #1 writers”, said Bartlett. “We want this to be something that journalists wish to do. There will never be an order around it.”) But for new hosts looking for guidance, Bartlett encourages them to fit in somewhere between 8am and 10am or between 4pm and 6pm local time. Noon has also proven to be a popular option, presumably because listeners are tuning in during their lunch breaks.

“We’ve definitely seen our highest engagement rates at times you’d see on traditional sports radio, including commute times.,” said Bartlett. “One advantage we have over traditional sports radio is the ability to send pushes to all of our followers at different times.”

The biggest audiences didn’t always go to rooms about teams in the biggest cities. The successful journalists who cover the Cincinnati Bengals host a popular live room every Monday at noon. The live rooms of a reporter covering the team NHL’s Minnesota Wild were popular enough to overload the app a few times. The lead journalist covering the St. Louis Cardinals also tend to draw a crowd.

“few of those [locais] are oversaturated markets in terms of news coverage”, stated Bartlett. “This is a way to serve some of the markets [que] they don’t have national journalists living there or ‘ESPN’ on site every day – but we happen to have a very well connected journalist in that location.”

Katie Wooeditor of The Athletic that covers the St. Louis Cardinals, said he enjoys being able to throw information and ideas into live rooms that he might not use in a story.

“It’s a great way to make fans and subscribers feel connected with their teams.”, declared Woo. “Being able to get people to connect and actually ask their questions in real time to a real voice rather than debating online has, in my opinion, led to productive conversations.”

Many questions from listeners are hypothetical, “usually related to casting changes, negotiations, or the signing of independent agents”, said Woo. She said she occasionally gets story ideas from conversations, “but the main reason I use the rooms is [que] it helps me feel more connected to subscribers. Hope they feel the same.”

Saad Yousufwhich covers the Dallas Stars for the The Athletic, recently held its 1st live room. (He has a side gig hosting a weekly radio show in Dallas, so he’s not exactly new to audio.) Yousuf described the live two-way audio format as a “great supplemental tool” for its written coverage.

“The fans who entered the live room are subscribers who routinely read my work, which sets it apart from something like Twitter Spaces, where anyone can join, even if they’re not a subscriber.“, he said. The rooms help you to “have a thermometer” about what topics readers feel most engaged with and what questions he should answer in his next article.

Bartlett said the live rooms can be a kind of boot camp – an opportunity to gain some understanding of the audio format – for journalists who may eventually launch a podcast or win a segment in an existing program from the The Athletic. “It is a way of identifying talents of the future“, he said.

With over 800 live rooms completed, the The Athletic had about 2,000 people in the “stage” to ask questions live. You hosts have moderation tools, similar to those offered by Twitter Spaces, but Bartlett said he had “zero trolls” until now. From what I’ve heard, many subscribers “call” with a question-what-is-more-a-color-portrait reminiscent of the legendary sports radio meltdownsbut overall there is less racism It is sexism casual.

“It’s one of the most positive places on the internet, in general.”, said Bartlett. “People are just there to talk about sports.”

Sarah Scire is Deputy Editor at Nieman Lab. Previously, she worked at the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University, at Farrar, Straus and Giroux, and at The New York Times.

Text translated by Marina Ferraz. Read the original at English.

O Power360 there is one partnership with two divisions of Nieman Foundationin Harvard: O Nieman Journalism Lab and the Nieman Reports. The agreement consists of translating into Portuguese the texts of the Nieman Journalism Lab It’s from Nieman Reports and publish this material in Power360. To access all translations already published, click here.