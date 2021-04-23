Broadcasting Yle: Fire alarm at Mediapolis premises in Tampere, affects the evening’s regional news

Uusimaa’s news is seen live all over the country today. Regional news packages are made available for viewing at Yle Areena.

Mediapolis A fire alarm occurred in a property in Tampere on Friday afternoon, says Yle. The alarm was due to renovation dust and there was no fire.

The alarm affects the supply of regional news on television, as Yle said the alarm interrupted the production of Yle’s news in Mediapolis. Uusimaa’s news is seen live all over the country today, but regional news broadcasts cannot be broadcast normally. Regional news packages are made available for viewing in Yle Areena, ie they are not shown live on television.

In addition, the alarm interrupted Yle Tampere’s transmission after five o’clock, Yle says. Radio Finland’s broadcast came from Lahti instead of Tampere for about 25 minutes.

Mediapolis is a media center where, in addition to YLE, Tampere University of Applied Sciences Tredu and Tampere University of Applied Sciences Tamk.