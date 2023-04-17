The RSF said it took control of state television and other strategic facilities as fighting broke out across Khartoum on Saturday, allegations denied by the army.

By Sunday, the army appeared to have the upper hand in the fighting in Khartoum.

Government media employees, who declined to be identified, stated that the authorities cut off broadcast signals after the RSF entered the main building of Sudan Radio and Television in Omdurman and used the radio networks to broadcast supportive material.

Reuters correspondents in Khartoum and several countries reported stopping broadcasts on the main state television channel today, Sunday, after hours of repeated broadcasts of recorded material.

Broadcasts were also cut off from state radio stations.