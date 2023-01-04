Àngel Pons / Presenter
The Catalan journalist makes his debut as head of the La 1 special, which will show this Thursday afternoon the arrival of the Three Wise Men from Madrid
From a very young age, Àngel Pons (Maçanet de la Selva, Girona, 40 years old) had his first contact with the Three Wise Men as the presenter of the royal reception in his town. After nine years leading the broadcast from Barcelona of the procession for TVE Catalunya, the journalist from ‘La hora de La 1’ takes on a new challenge by taking the lead, together with
#Broadcasting #parade #TVE #public #service #children
Leave a Reply