Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the broadcast of the first episodes of the Emirates Literature Program in Space. The interactive program that was launched in the framework of cooperation with the Emirates Literature Foundation.

The first episode witnessed the presence of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently carrying out the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs aboard the International Space Station, along with the Director General of the Center, Salem Hamid Al Marri, and the CEO and member of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Literature Foundation, Isabelle Abulhoul, who invited everyone To follow the program and share their expectations of what the upcoming episodes will witness.

The episode showed live clips of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, as well as the appearance of astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri, who explained the importance of exercising in space, the differences between it and its practice on Earth, and the role of gravity and microgravity in choosing the type of exercise in space.

More than 170 schools tuned in to watch the first episode, along with viewers from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, India, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Over the course of 20 weeks, students will have the opportunity to follow astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi on his mission aboard the International Space Station, and they will also have the opportunity to learn more about space from writers and specialists in the field, in addition to the astronauts participating in the program, Hazzaa Al Mansouri and Nora Al Matroushi. They highlight the various challenges that astronauts face and the innovations that help overcome these challenges.

A new episode is broadcast every Thursday of a week at 8:30 am UAE time. Each episode focuses on a different topic to help students relate the lessons learned from their curriculum to real life and the world around them.

More activities and educational resources are available for download to keep students engaged and motivated to explore more on their own through the website https://elfinspace.ae.

Students can share their results in the activities of each episode via social media using the hashtag #ELFinSpace for a chance to be featured on the initiative’s website, or to be presented by Sultan Al Neyadi on the International Space Station.

The UAE Literature in Space program aims to integrate the wonders of space travel into school curricula, and to inspire the next generation of astronauts by learning more about space science and exploring the worlds we travel to with our imagination.

