Broadcasting Matti Apunen has been elected the next Chairman of Yle’s Board of Directors

Apunen’s term of office will begin in spring 2021.

Broadcasting at its meeting on Tuesday, the Supervisory Board elected the next Chairman of the Board Matti Apusen, Yle says in its press release.

Apunen, Master of Social Sciences, has previously worked as the head of the Business Delegation Eva 2010–2019 and as the corresponding editor-in-chief of Aamulehti 2000–2010.

He also works as a working life professor at the University of Tampere in the Faculty of Information Technology and Communications.

Apunen’s term begins in the spring of 2021 as the current Chairman of Yle’s Board of Directors Thomas Wilhelmsson at the end of the period. Wilhelmsson has held the position since 2015.

Mightily Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Member of the Coalition Party Arto Satosen According to Apunen, his choice was supported by a broad and diverse view of society and the media industry.

“The Board of Directors also appreciates Apunen’s knowledge of the university world,” Satonen commented in the press release.