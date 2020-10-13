Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will see Ramlila at Ayodhya’s Laxman Fort this year. Many famous stars will be seen in it. This Ramlila will be broadcast across the country in 14 languages ​​including Urdu. Due to the restrictions of Kovid-19 this year, the general public will not be allowed to attend and see Ramlila so only few people including the Chief Minister will be present at the event. A large number of viewers will not be present to watch Ramleela but it will be telecast live on social media platforms and YouTube from October 17 to 25. Permission has been given to organize Ramlila in Ayodhya this year. Committee director Subhash Mallick said, “Yogi has accepted our invitation and he can come to see Ramlila any day of staging.”

Ramlila will be broadcast in 14 languages

Mallik said that he met the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh along with Ramlila Committee President and BJP MP Pravesh Verma and invited him, which he accepted. Mallik, underlining Verma’s important role behind the event, said that the Yogi government has approved the telecast of Ramlila in 14 languages. Mallik said, “This will be a historic time when Ramlila will be broadcast in Urdu and it will feature Muslim actors like Raza Murad and Shahbaz Khan.”

Manoj Tiwari will be Angad

Mallik said that MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari will play the role of Angad, Ravi Kishan MP from Gorakhpur will play the role of Bharat and Vindu Dara Singh will play the character of Hanuman. Raza Murad will play Ahiravan and Shahbaz Khan will play the role of Ravana. Asrani will become Narada Muni and Rakesh Bedi will play the character of Vibhishan. Ramlila will be organized in collaboration with the Department of Cultural and Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh.