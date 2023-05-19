The BNNVARA docuseries An American Nightmare may be broadcast in its entirety on video service NPO Plus on Monday and a week later also on NPO2. The court in Amsterdam determined this on Friday in preliminary relief proceedings against the makers of the documentary about the longest-serving Dutchman in a foreign cell, Jaitsen Singh. Broadcast and international distribution of the five-part series had been challenged by him.

Suriname-born Dutchman Singh was convicted in California in 1986 on dubious grounds for ordering the assassination of his wife and stepdaughter. He was sentenced to 56 years in prison. Including pre-trial detention, he has been in an American prison for 39 years, with parole rejected several times in the past ten years. A transfer to a Dutch cell, for which lawyer Rachel Imamkhan of the Prison Law Foundation is committed, has also been blocked to date.

The docuseries about his conviction – 56 years in an American prison – turned out very differently than expected



The documentary makers of production company Submarine initially saw a story in the possible miscarriage of justice and the lack of support from the Dutch government. But the documentary, seen by NRC, draws considerable attention, among other things, to alleged sexual abuse by Singh more than forty years ago and – to a lesser extent – ​​suspicions of drug trafficking. The makers show testimonials about this and a declaration from the stepdaughter from 1981.

Singh, who has never been charged on these charges, says he is in danger, as fellow detainees would like to “kill” him over these charges.

It “cannot be ruled out that accusations in that atmosphere” for Singh result in “a dangerous situation”, the judge ruled. But that Singh is at risk has not been brought up when canceling the cooperation agreement, which was concluded between Submarine and Imamkhan at the start of production. Also, the allegations are not new, so there was a significant chance that they would be dealt with in the documentary to any extent. The judge states that it is “insufficiently plausible” that BNNVARA will act unlawfully by An American Nightmare to broadcast.

The court does, however, prohibit the disputed elements from being mentioned in promotional communications. The judge thus wants to prevent this from coming to the attention of the general public and “in particular the fellow detainees” of Singh “without any nuance or context”. “This – slight restriction of freedom of expression” the judge considers “necessary and proportionate”.

Imamkhan says on behalf of Singh that he is considering an appeal.