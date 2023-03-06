By

The season started in Formula 1. The traffic light turned green this Sunday for the first time this year in Bahrain, being the first GP of the 23 that will be held around the globe. This means that hundreds of people begin to travel so that more than 1,500 million viewers can enjoy this great spectacle all over the planet, which entails significant energy expenditure. However, For the past two years fewer people have been moving from one place to another and this favors energy savings and the carbon footprint.

The cause is the construction of the media and technology headquarters (M&TC), located in the United Kingdom, and from where all the Formula 1 races are broadcast without the need to move so many personnel to the circuit thanks to remote operations. Turned into the heart of F1, each camera sends the images to this imposing building and from there they are in charge of producing and broadcasting them to the whole world, something that was previously done from the circuits themselves. “This Is Where The Magic Happens”says Dean Locke, Director of Broadcasting and Media of Formula 1, referring to this place.

Around 165 people work at the Formula 1 Broadcasting Center during the weekend of each race, including engineers and producers. In addition, the assembly houses 2,160 pieces of equipment, 415 monitors for 53 operating positions, each with an intercom panel and personal micro-auricular.

This advance in technological innovation contributes to sustainability more than one might think. And it is that the headquarters of the United Kingdom has managed to reduce to 35% the number of people and materials that travel to each point where each race is held, this being one more measure in the search for a sustainable model and reduction of emissions of CO2 that drives the close collaboration of Santander Bank and Ferrari, together with Formula One Management (FOM), owner of the competition. And so he affirms Ellen Jones, F1 Head of Sustainability, “One of the key innovations to reduce our carbon is that we have remote broadcast operations.”



In addition to contributing to sustainability by avoiding the displacement of unnecessary equipment, it makes it easier to reconcile family and professional life. “The result is that decisions can be made better working in a more relaxed and calm environment”says Laurent Mekies, Ferrari sports director.

“We have to decarbonise the whole range of technologies and activities” George Bridges, Senior Advisor to the President of Santander

With his return to competition as a sponsor of Ferrari, and as a result of the joint work he is doing with the team and F1, Santander’s role in this project is essential. And it is that as George Bridges, main adviser to the president of the company, says, “As one of the largest banks in the world, Santander has a responsibility to collaborate with others to help them reduce emissions and get to NetZero. As part of that agenda, we have to decarbonise the full range of technologies and activities.”

The more we can accelerate innovation to find new technologies that contribute to decarbonizing people’s daily lives, the sooner the goal of zero emissions will be reached. And the United Kingdom Broadcasting Center is a good example of this.

*This content offered by SANTANDER has been prepared by Diario AS.