The Brazilian Association of Radio and Television Broadcasters (Abert) announced, this Wednesday (15), a series of proposals and actions for the regulation of digital platforms in Brazil. The document, called “Brasília Charter”, was prepared during the 1st Seminar on Challenges and Actions in the Digital Age, promoted by Abert and the International Broadcasting Association (AIR), in Brasília. The proposals aim to combat the proliferation of misinformation on the internet and anti-competitive practices on social networks.

According to the president of Abert, Flávio Lara Resende, technology companies and digital platforms need to have more symmetrical rules. He also pointed out that large digital companies must be held accountable for the misinformation that circulates on their respective platforms, as well as advertising content and boosts.

“It is necessary to hold these companies and platforms accountable for the dissemination of content made available on the World Wide Web, especially when false news or information directed and driven electronically, for profit, is verified”, he said.

The presence of lies, offenses and hatred on the platforms, says Resende, are a consequence of the lack of accountability and supervision of the activities of digital companies. Another point defended by the national TV and radio groups, represented by Abert, is the guarantee of “fair remuneration” of the communication vehicles for the authorial content distributed indiscriminately by the platforms.

In this sense, the letter defends the equal treatment of digital platforms operating in the global market in relation to local media, in addition to equal treatment in compliance with rules in the advertising market. The president of Abert recalled that countries like Australia, France and Canada are advanced in the debate on how to create a symmetrical environment in the media sector.