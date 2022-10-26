Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Green leader Robert Habeck as a guest at “Markus Lanz”. (Archive image) © Screenshot: ZDF/”Markus Lanz”

Actually, moderator Markus Lanz was supposed to receive Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck on ZDF. But the show is apparently canceled due to illness.

Munich – The Ukraine war, rising inflation, price increases and relief – there is a lot to talk about. Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) most likely wanted to comment on these topics and more with moderator Markus Lanz at midnight. But the moderator’s illness threw a spanner in the works: the show had to be cancelled.

Markus Lanz with Habeck is canceled – “Cold symptoms and hoarseness”

This was announced by the editors of the “Markus Lanz” program in an info e-mail just a few hours before the start. “Unfortunately, the broadcast with Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck has to be cancelled,” the e-mail said. This is “due to cold symptoms and hoarseness in Markus Lanz”.

According to the editors, this is the “first absence due to illness after 1,729 ‘Markus Lanz’ shows”. The editors also wrote: “We hope for your understanding and are happy that our moderator will be back tomorrow.” After the announcement, the program was removed from the ZDF program and no longer appeared in the station’s app.

Markus Lanz: Firmly anchored in German television for years

The program “Markus Lanz” has been an integral part of German television for years. It airs every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday late evening. Guests from all possible political and social spectrums and experts discuss current developments. The show is often the scene of heated debates between guests. (bb)