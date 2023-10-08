Mass on TV 8 October 2023, where to watch on Rai 1 and Canale 5: times, location, streaming, live, programme, channel, what time, Tv2000

Where to see the Mass on TV today, Sunday 8 October 2023? An unmissable event for many faithful, perhaps unable to go to church, and who therefore follow the Mass on TV with passion and interest, particularly on Sunday mornings, on Rai 1 and Canale 5, but also on Tv2000. If you are not at home, here’s how to follow the mass on TV today, October 8th.

On TV and streaming: time, place and channel

You can follow the Mass live on Rai 1 today, 8 October 2023, at 11 am, from the Velletri Cathedral of San Clemente. Connection on Rai 1 from 10.50. There is also live streaming on RaiPlay. On TV 2000 (Channel 28 digital terrestrial, 18 on tivùsat, 157 on Sky) you can attend today’s Mass at 7am, 8.30am and 7pm. Live streaming on the Tv2000 player available for free on the Live page of the official website www. tv2000.it on PC, smartphone or tablet. At 10am, all you need to do is connect to Canale 5 to follow the Mass. Followed by the recitation of the Angelus with Pope Francis from 12pm on Rai 1 and Tv2000.

The program

Rai 1

11am – Holy Mass from the Cathedral of Velletri

Channel 5

10 am – Holy Mass

TV2000

7 am – Holy Mass

8.30 am – Holy Mass

7.00 pm – Holy Mass