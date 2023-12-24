Mass on TV 24 December 2023, where to watch on Rai 1 and Canale 5: times, location, streaming, live, programme, channel, what time, Tv2000

Where to watch Mass on TV today, Sunday 24 December 2023 (Christmas Eve)? An unmissable event for many faithful, perhaps unable to go to church, and who therefore follow the Mass on TV with passion and interest, particularly on Sunday mornings, on Rai 1 and Canale 5, but also on Tv2000. If you are not at home, here's how to follow the mass on TV today, December 24th.

On TV and streaming: time, place and channel

First of all we must start from a liturgical distinction. This year, Christmas Eve, December 24, 2023, falls on a Sunday. The Sunday morning Mass (or the pre-holiday Mass on the 23rd) is therefore valid as the fourth Sunday of Advent. You can follow the Mass live on Rai 1 today, 24 December 2023, Christmas Eve, at 11 am, from the Basilica of San Giovanni in Laterano in Rome. Connection on Rai 1 from 10.50. There is also live streaming on RaiPlay. On TV 2000 (Channel 28 digital terrestrial, 18 on tivùsat, 157 on Sky) you can attend today's Mass at 8.30. Live streaming on the Tv2000 player available for free on the Live page of the official website www.tv2000.it on PC, smartphone or tablet. At 10am, all you need to do is connect to Canale 5 to follow the Mass. Followed by the recitation of the Angelus with Pope Francis from 12pm on Rai 1 and Tv2000.

However, today is also Christmas Eve. The Holy Vigil Mass on Christmas Eve is celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica at 7.30 pm. Live broadcast scheduled by Tg1 starting from 7.20pm. For this reason the canonical edition of the news will be broadcast later, at the end of the celebration, around 9.15pm. The Holy Mass on Christmas Eve with Pope Francis will also be visible on TV2000 from 7.30 pm. We remember that tomorrow, Christmas, Pope Francis will impose the Urbi et Orbi Blessing at 12.

The Christmas Eve program

Rai 1

11am – Holy Mass from the Basilica of San Giovanni in Laterano in Rome

7.30 pm – Holy Mass on Christmas Eve presided over by Pope Francis from St. Peter's

Channel 5

10 am – Holy Mass

TV2000

8.30 am – Holy Mass

7.30pm – Holy Mass on Christmas Eve presided over by Pope Francis from St. Peter's