Michael Wendler is not an extremist – at least he assured RTL 2. At the request of the FAZ, a spokesman for the station announced that Wendler wanted a new start with his young family. “The fact is: RTL 2 does not provide a platform for lateral thinkers or other radical positions,” said the station spokesman. The subject of a planned docu-soap about Michael Wendler and his wife Laura Müller, which the broadcaster announced on Tuesday, is “Laura’s pregnancy and the path of the expectant parents to birth”.

During the corona pandemic, Michael Wendler repeatedly drew attention to himself with conspiracy ideological statements, as well as with downplaying history. He was blocked on Instagram after calling Germany a “concentration camp” – Wendler later claimed that by “concentration camp” he meant “crisis center”. Michael Wendler also spread a fake post in which a CDU politician put a “final solution for the unvaccinated” in his mouth.

The broadcaster RTL ended the collaboration with Michael Wendler, who was on the jury of the show “Deutschland sucht den Superstar”, after he turned out to be a corona denier. After Wendler’s concentration camp comparisons, the hit star was even cut out of the episodes that had already been turned off. At that time, the managing director of the Cologne broadcaster, Jörg Graf, said that “any form of anti-Semitism, racism and discrimination was strongly condemned”.

Now Michael Wendler has at least announced that he will discontinue his Telegram channel, on which he has expressed his political stance in the past. Does that also mean that he has changed his attitude? At least he assured RTL 2.