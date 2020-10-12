For the coming Bundesliga weekend, the spectators will probably not only have to forego going to the stadiums, because the games are currently broadcast due to hygiene requirements sky and the Sports show questionable.
Again kicker reports, the DFL’s hygiene concept does not provide for any exceptions for employees in the stadiums. This means that reporters and technical employees of the broadcasters who were last in risk areas may not be able to access the venues.
The broadcast of the upcoming Bundesliga matchday in the usual manner is therefore at great risk.
According to the kicker If the DFL is working on a solution, it would be conceivable to exclude the employees concerned as sources of infection by means of PCR tests for the weekend.
The problem is, that sky (Munich) and the ARD (Cologne) have their headquarters in current risk cities. The task force sports medicine / special games was commissioned to solve the problem.
While the DFL concept only provides for the regulations for the employees of the clubs and television stations, the stadium spectators have to hope for approval from the local authorities.
