María González Veracruz, in front of the mayor, during the work meeting at the City Hall. / jaime insa / agm

The ultra-fast internet broadband, with at least 100 megabytes, will reach all the districts of Lorca in 2025. The Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures, María González Veracruz, said this Monday after a working session with the mayor, Diego José Mateos.

Currently, coverage exceeds 80% of rural spaces and projects to bring fiber optics to districts such as Zarzalico, Ramonete, La Paca, Avilés and Coy are practically complete. In the new phases it is planned to bring broadband to other points in the municipality such as Nogalte, Puente Pasico and Venta del Coronel.

González Veracruz stressed that these projects are financed with European Next Generation funds, which will allow reaching the most remote areas that a commercial operator would never reach, which would not find commercial profitability in this deployment of fiber in “ultra-remote” areas.

He pointed out that “a citizen of La Paca has to be the same as one who lives on the Gran Vía in Madrid” because “technology must have the basis and values ​​of territorial equality and real cohesion.” The objective of the Government to break the digital gap is to facilitate access to education, public health and teleworking and “take advantage of the talent of all our places”, also making it easier for the population and business initiatives to focus on rural areas.