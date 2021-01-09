The possibility that the Ministry of Justice installs the City of Justice in two buildings in Parque Mediterráneo, to save time with respect to the construction of a new complex on a municipal plot located in Santa Lucía, was received yesterday with the enthusiastic support of the Government local. In addition, it was greeted with optimism by the Chamber of Commerce and the Bar Association, which showed their confidence that the central government will decide as soon as possible whether to buy the properties and transfer all the services of the judicial party to them.

The news of the talks held by the Ministry and the company that owns the blocks, advanced this Friday by LA VERDAD, prompted the immediate reaction of the mayor, Ana Belén Castejón. This offered “to expedite the necessary administrative procedures so that the City of Justice can start up in the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate, if the negotiations that the Government of Spain maintains to buy two buildings there are closed.”

This was explained in the morning by the City Council in a statement, where it explained that the councilor had just sent a letter to the minister, Juan Carlos Campo, to offer him collaboration in this “fundamental” project. “For the City Council, and I understand that for all of society, the option they propose is very positive, since it would accelerate the launch of the desired and necessary City of Justice, which is what we all want,” he argued.

Castejón says that “for society this option is very positive, because it would accelerate the desired” concentration of courts



After learning that state officials visited the buildings on Monday, which have a total of 25,000 square meters and 5,500 associated parking spaces, Castejón even proposed to provide “sufficient financing” for the acquisition. For now, the price has not transcended.

However, he specified that “if this option were not finally viable, the City Council remains willing to give up the land it had offered in front of the Santa Lucía hospital, and that the technicians [nacionales] they had valued it very positively ».

“There is no legal or urban problem for the transfer. This alternative still stands. There is no doubt in this regard, since if there were problems, land could not have been given to the Autonomous Community for the expansion of an institute, nor could the Santa Lucía Hospital have been built, ”says Castejón. Thus, he wanted to chase away the fear of the central government that the urban procedures will prevent the judicial campus from being available in four years or, if the granting of the license is delayed by judicial decisions regarding the Novo Carthago urban agreement, up to eight.

The Municipal Group MC insisted that this risk continues. And he celebrated that “the Ministry values ​​Cabezo Beaza after learning from MC that the Santa Lucía land is linked to ‘Novo Carthago’.” The City Council asked in a court to suspend this urban agreement, which plans to build 5,000 homes next to the Mar Menor, until it clarifies the suspicions of corruption of high-ranking PP officials in the Autonomous Community.

MC warned about Santa Lucia



“After learning the information that Castejón and the deputy mayor, Noelia Arroyo, hid from him, Justice has made a move and is now evaluating an alternative in Cabezo Beaza that we do not know if it will be viable,” said MC’s deputy spokesperson, Jesús Giménez. “It is shown, once again, that in Cartagena all projects go on forever.” “A building already built would be a tangible reality, but how can we believe that it is the good one?” Giménez wondered. And he demanded speed.

The same requested the dean of the Bar Association, Antonio Navarro. “That they start in one place or another, as long as the proper conditions are met, because the need for infrastructure is very great,” he defended. Of course, he regretted that administrations leave “the feeling that they are not communicating with each other.”

The president of the Chamber of Commerce, Miguel Martínez, showed his “support for this option, as it is immediate and realistic.” And he described it as “successful, because we could now bring together all the courts scattered in the city in a single building.”

And the PSOE, party of Minister Campo, indicated that “the new location proposed by the Ministry is a great option,” but it will be “adequate, if the habitability and surface of the building” are. This was stated by the general secretary of the Cartagena Socialists, Manuel Torres, who also noted that the economic cost must be affordable.

Torres stressed the “will of the Government of Spain to provide a solution to the collapse suffered by Cartagena due to the lack of judicial instances.” And he defended that the Ministry is afraid of Santa Lucia and seeks “a location that is beyond any legal question and that guarantees the launch of the judicial instances as soon as possible.”