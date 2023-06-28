1.- The dialectical synthesis of Opposition Front was found in two symbolic photographs of the event on Monday: on the one hand, the presence and political domination of the former president Vicente Fox together with the far-right businessman Claudio X. Gonzalez; and on the other, the hegemony of PRI of Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, of the BREAD of Marko Cortés and the Chuchos party (former PRD) every day losing legal registration due to lack of votes.

2.- The concept of broad front has a political connotation in the history of the democratization of Latin America: it is about the confluence of ideological currents from the center to the ultra-left and it never allowed the presence of the right and the extreme right.

3.- In the 2006in the context of electoral fraud against López Obrador endorsed by President Fox and the IFE of the Elba Ester Gordillo through your recommended Luis Carlos Ugaldethe Broad Progressive Front was created as a legislative and government coalition of parties ideologically located between the progressive center and the socialist left, that is, market social democracy and with acceptance of the neoliberal economic approach.

4.- The broad front was formed by the PRD, the PT and the Convergence Party (Today Citizen Movement). Among its participants were figures who specifically spoke of a project of the left that excluded the interests of the right, with a market policy but with the priority of safeguarding popular interests.

5.- The current Broad Front for Mexico it lacks an orientation, let alone from the social democratic left, but not even from the centrist: the PRI continues to represent the ideological interests of Salinas neoliberalism, the PAN imposed on the new group the conservative notion of the common good and subsidiary State, and the Partido de los Chuchos makes time that he left the neocardenista space and his presence was reduced to the photograph of Jesús Zambrano together with Mr. X. as allies to achieve power and to the enthusiastic, militant and unashamed presence of Zambrano asking the State of Mexico to vote for the PRI and the bread.

6.- In this context, the current Broad Front for Mexico It has two characteristics: it is a coalition controlled by the interests of the conservative PRI-PAN alliance around the neoliberal economic project of Carlos Salinas de Gortari and it is working as a demobilizing dam for the dozens of organizations of the self-styled civil society that were created just like the objective of confronting and separating from the interests agreed between the parties.

7.- In this sense, the great victory of the Broad Front PRI-PAN it was to close the political and institutional spaces to citizen organizations born in the heat of the repudiation of the current institutional political system. Of the list of almost 50 presidential candidates who are considering participating in the fight for the opposition candidacy, barely three could be considered non-partisan, although due to their militancy and activism they do not assume themselves as civil society either: Claudio X. González (Va por México), Gilberto Lozano (FRENAA) and Gustavo de Hoyos (Coparmex).

8.- 95% of the list of candidates opponents is from politicians professionals, many of them gutted in previous positions and others dependent on political spaces, which clearly leaves the image that civil society -if it existed- was hacked, deceived or perverted so that professional politicians could compete as persons and not as practical members of registered parties.

9.- As if that were not enough, the approved rules do nothing but create a coalitionist mini-party structure and create a mechanism through which the presidential candidate will come out of a select group of voters -150 thousand per candidate– with partisan militancy.

10.- In the end, the pompous Broad Front for Mexico is the right-wing alliance of PRIANREDE, blessed by the right of Mr. X., Coparmex and the Salinista IFE-INE.

