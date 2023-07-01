The construction of a plural and inclusive space in which different political and social forces to define a project solution to serious national problems is the central purpose of Broad Front for Mexicowhose legal basis is found in article 23 of the General Law of Political Parties and for which the PRI, PAN and PRD We have decided to work together and committed.

The independence and the inalienable commitment not to allow the government interference in internal decisions and definitions are the cornerstone of this great opposition front. It seeks to build its own identity based on the defending of the interests of the citizenship.

To achieve this, it has established a dialogue with civil society organizations and different sectors, agreeing on an achievable, transparent, democratic and independent method, which guarantees that decisions are not taken by an individual or a party, but by the citizens themselves, which will be consulted through two pathways: primary elections and opinion poll.

The election process of the person who will spearhead the efforts of the Forehead will be directed by Organizing Committeea technical body made up of women and men of great capacity, prestige, experience and talent, who will make the decisions that shield the process and allow it to achieve the objectives set.

It is important to highlight that this effort is unprecedented and requires the maximum commitment, effort, talent and loyalty of all those involved. What is necessary must be corrected and what is insufficient must be expanded, always with the aim of consolidating and ensuring the proper functioning of the Forehead.

They do not exist loaded dice neither rules to suit no one. The purpose is to be citizenship who chooses the most capable, talented and democratically minded person to lead the Broad Front for Mexicowhose essence lies in collective decision-making.

The Front is consistent with its own nature by avoiding the concentration of power in a group or individual and promoting the participation of all the forces that comprise it.

The absence of government interference strengthens the capacity of Forehead to present proposals and real solutions to the country’s problems and challenges, maintaining a critical and constructive position and proposing alternatives based on the well-being of society as a whole.

The Broad Front for Mexico It completely breaks with the traditional practices of politics represented by Morena and its allies, building a true platform for citizen participation and democratic deliberation.

Despite any attempt by ruling party for intervening or derailing the internal process of the Broad Front for Mexicowill always find the will of the citizens determined to move Mexico forward and put an end to the nightmare who has represented Brunette.

Without society, neither we nor anyone else can function. Therefore, the essence of Broad Front for Mexico it’s you.

*Alejandro Moreno, National President of the PRI.

