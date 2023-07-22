The administrative and jurisdictional authorities in electoral matters have legally supported the PRI, PAN and PRD parties in its goal of creating a large opposition political front that, with the participation of the citizenshiphas the mission of proposing the solutions that mexican society demand at present.

Faced with an inactive, complicit, corrupt, abusive and incapable governmentthe issues Throughout the national territory have multiplied and aggravatedcausing a rapid social throwback that manifests itself in deep crisis in matter economic, social, security, environmental and educational.

The analysis carried out and approved by the National Electoral Institute (INE) confirms compliance with the statutory and regulatory procedure established by each of the political parties for the approval of the Front, as well as the democratic principles contained in the agreement of its creation, establishing a life time until December 31, 2024.

The objectives to which the Forehead are of a political and social nature, based on the full recognition of the existing political plurality in our country and the government’s inability to guarantee the development and well-being of the population, for which specific and common actions and strategies are channeled to build the agenda that strengthens the democratic defensecompare ideas and find a way to correct the course of Mexico.

The reason for this Forehead are the citizen demands neglected by the government in turn, while its pillar is based on partisan coincidences around the construction of better conditions for the country in all areas that correspond to the State Goverment.

The Broad Front for Mexico It does not have electoral purposes, which radically distinguishes it from the coalition and alliance figures, which are created in an electoral process and dissolved at the end. In this case, the Front is formed in a non-electoral period and will conclude its operation at a time independent of electoral issues.

With the Political constitution and the law as guides, the Broad Front for Mexico acts towards society and abides by fundamental democratic principles such as the accountability and the inspection.

The union of efforts of the political parties of opposition it sets an example, by seeking the reconciliation of society as an essential element to solve the problems that afflict us today. This is due to the fact that by sharing our strengths and experiences, our actions are strengthened to benefit the general interests of the country.

As we mentioned from the beginning, the opposition parties comply at all times and without reservations with the law, prioritizing participation and openness to citizenship.

Today the electoral authority has confirmed the birth of the Broad Front for Mexicowhich is great news for our democracy, but, above all, for society, since it has a powerful mechanism to make its voice heard and guarantee its inclusion.

*Alejandro Moreno, National President of the PRI.

