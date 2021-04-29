The “Community with Us” initiative continues its successful work within the framework of collecting donations for the “100 Million Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, to feed food in 30 countries in the Arab world, Asia, Africa, Europe and South America, during the blessed month of Ramadan .

The initiative, which enables individuals and institutions to launch electronic fundraising campaigns, the proceeds of which will go to the campaign of 100 million meals, received widespread community interaction and sympathy from all segments of the Emirati society, where the forms of contributions varied and included the launch of individual and family campaigns, and the opening of accounts as charity for the soul of the deceased.

The initiative opens the door wide for all individuals, companies and institutions in the private and public sectors, celebrities, communities, cultural, sports, artistic groups and others to launch a mini-campaign through the “YallaGive” platform. YALLAGIVETo motivate employees, friends and followers to donate as much as possible, in order to collect donations for the “100 Million Meals” campaign, as one dirham is sufficient to secure a meal in need of hunger.

The “Community with Us” initiative, which the graduates of the first batch of the “Preparation of Hope Makers” program volunteer to supervise, continues to register a success a few days after its launch due to the response of the actors in the Emirati society, and their serious and innovative approach to it.

School interaction

The Community with Us initiative attracted schools as schools interacted in launching their own campaigns on the “YallaGive” platform to encourage teachers, students, their families and their relatives to give during the month of Ramadan, in which the spirit of benevolence, solidarity and goodness is evident. More than 37 schools have launched a supportive campaign on the platform for its history, including the Education Business Group, responsible for managing 100 private schools in Dubai, and schools affiliated with the GEMS Education Group, such as Westminster and Cambridge International Schools in Dubai, in addition to Al Diyafa Secondary School LLC. ., St. Mark’s School in Dubai, the Millennium School in Dubai, West Green International School, Al-Sadiq Islamic English School, and Al-Afaq English School in Dubai.

Contribution from companies

Private companies, small and emerging enterprises are interacting with the “Community with Us” initiative to secure financial donations for the “100 Million Meals” campaign, through which food rations are provided in the form of parcels containing the basic ingredients for preparing meals that will help the hungry individuals and families. These companies launched their campaigns on the digital platform “YallaGive” to motivate their employees, families and friends to participate extensively in the donation campaign.

UAE-based companies have succeeded in initiating the collection of financial contributions, such as the Middle Eastern advertising company Accent Info Media, the Student Health Promotion Committee under the umbrella of the Student Medical Association at the United Arab Emirates University, the programming company OpenText Middle East, and the Emirates Central Cooling System Empower, as well. About 9714 Sport for sports activities that were launched, in addition to its campaign on the “YallaGive” platform, which collected 80% of the desired amount, through a sports initiative through which a running race was organized with the participation of 200 runners of different nationalities and age groups, and donated part of the subscription fees to the campaign “100 A million meals, “in partnership with the American University in the Emirates.

Government agencies are an active corner

The “Community with Us” initiative fund, all of which is donated to the fund for the “100 Million Meals” campaign, feeds institutions from the UAE public sector. It includes Dubai Customs, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Statistics Center, and Expo 2020.

Easy and secure contribution

The “Community With Us” initiative was launched through the digital platform “YallaGive”. YALLAGIVETo facilitate with it launching individual campaigns and inviting others to donate in the simplest way, through the “YallaGive” website YALLAGIVE, Thus ensuring greater interaction from the white hands who wish to contribute to feeding the hungry and the poor in 30 countries during the holy month of Ramadan through the “100 Million Meals Campaign”.

A broader participation of state borders

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives cooperates in the “100 Hundred Million Meals” campaign with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment with the United Nations World Food Program, the regional network of food banks, and the relevant humanitarian and charitable institutions in the UAE and in the thirty countries covered by the campaign. .

The four main donation channels

Supportive individual and institutional donation campaigns within the “Community with Us” initiative join the main donation channels approved for the “100 Million Meals” campaign, which has raised an amount of 100 million dirhams so far from valuable donations to businessmen, public and private institutions, companies and individuals. The campaign continues to receive donations during the month of Ramadan through four main channels: the website www.100millionmeals.aeBank transfer to the account of 100 million meals holders in “Dubai Islamic Bank”, whose number is: (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201)Or through SMS SMSThrough the numbers shown on the website, for users of the “du” and “Etisalat” networks within the UAE, the campaign also allows the possibility to donate by contacting the campaign team directly at the call center at the toll free number 8004999 or email: [email protected]





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

