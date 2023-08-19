With this rapid technological development, competition in the labor market has increased, and it is no longer easy to find a suitable job in your field that is in line with the future needs of the market in light of that development and the revolution in artificial intelligence applications.

Here is a set of steps through which you can develop your skills in job search and adapt to the challenges of the labor market, identified by experts and specialists in separate statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy”, based on a careful reading of economic developments and the needs of various companies and institutions in this context. These steps can be summarized as follows:

Assess your personal and professional situation: Start by assessing your skills, experience, and what you’re looking for in your next job.

Improving your skills and developing yourself: by identifying the requirements of the labor market, obtaining the necessary training to comply with them, and obtaining new skills in your field of work.

Updating your resume and profile: Prepare a clear resume and share it on recruitment platforms such as LinkedIn.

Expand your professional network: Connecting with people in your field and other professional fields can open new doors.

Use of platforms: You can take advantage of communication sites and various platforms in searching for jobs.

Expand your interests: Don’t limit your search to specific jobs only. You may find opportunities in other industries or specialized courses in which you have relevant skills.

Improve Communication and Communication Skills: Good communication skills can help you interact with potential employers effectively, be it in interviews or via email.

This comes at a time when the labor market is witnessing wide changes, with which – according to the latest data issued by the World Economic Forum this year in this context – it is expected that 69 million new jobs will be created by 2027 with the abolition of 83 million jobs (which means a loss of 14 million jobs).

It also comes at a time of worsening stifling economic conditions in the world, labor market crises, and in light of the gap between salaries and high prices on a large scale, so that a survey conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers last June stated that 26 percent of employees in Britain intend to leave their jobs. next year; Because of the severe cost of living crisis.

Training and qualification.. and personal acquaintances

In this context, Dr. Khaled El-Shafei, head of the Capital Center for Economic Studies and Research in Cairo, gave a set of advice to young people looking for a job, foremost of which is the need for young people to rehabilitate themselves and gain more experience. And obtain training courses that qualify them to fill these jobs.

Al-Shafei considers vocational qualification in line with the needs of the labor market and the necessary and future requirements in each field separately as one of the most important things that help young people obtain suitable job opportunities, especially since without qualification, job seekers cannot find opportunities that meet their professional aspirations.

It also stresses the need to identify the quality of the available jobs and their requirements according to the appropriate fields of work, and accordingly the qualification to fill those positions. .

In this context, he advises young people of the need to be patient and persevere, and to set a program and vision for them to achieve what they wish for, side by side, and to expand the circle of personal acquaintances. Because it is among the main factors through which a recommendation can be obtained for a particular job opportunity.

The temptation of quick profit

As for the economist, Dr. Ahmed Hanafi, in his interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy”, he points out the need not to succumb to the temptations of “quick financial profit” for young people, and to focus on the job search journey on jobs that generate sustainable income.

He says in this context: “Young people should not waste their time by drifting around these temptations, including what is done through social networking sites (referring to the drive of many young people to create non-targeted content on social media to obtain profit), stressing that relying on the temptations of earning Al-Sariye cannot be considered a major source of income, because in all cases it is not a fixed job or an existing project.

At the same time, he stresses the need to pay attention to fake advertisements on social media platforms and websites that exploit young job seekers.

In addition to training and qualification in the fields of scientific specialization, the economist also advises the need to “learn different professions and crafts, including manual professions,” and says that artificial intelligence applications may eliminate many professions, and therefore learning manual crafts is a good opportunity.

Among the advice that Hanafi gives is also to go to companies and correspond with them, “given that there may be many entities and institutions that need employees, but they are not good at marketing or advertising for that.”

future jobs

In the same context, the economist, Dr. Sayed Khader, confirms, when speaking with “Economy Sky News Arabia”, that the recent crises and conflicts that the world is going through, the failure of economies to recover again and the slowdown in economic growth are all factors that were a major reason for the increase in unemployment rates in The last period.

He points to other factors related to technological development and the impact of many professions, with the world entering new variables such as artificial intelligence and modern technology, which affect the labor market, and in turn presents different contexts for searching for suitable jobs that suit the future and its requirements.. In this context, he provides a set of advice on as follows: