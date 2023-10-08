Capitals (Union, Agencies)

Arab and international calls for a ceasefire between Palestinians and Israelis escalated, amid warnings of the dangers of escalation to the security and stability of the region. This came as Morocco called for an emergency meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers to discuss developments in the situation.

Yesterday, King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani the repercussions of the current escalation between the Palestinians and Israelis, and ways to intensify joint efforts to reduce the escalation in Gaza and its surroundings.

These discussions took place during two phone calls, according to two separate statements from the Jordanian Royal Court.

The first statement stated that King Abdullah stressed to the Egyptian President “the importance of working together to avoid aggravation of the situation between the Palestinians and the Israelis, which will have serious repercussions on all comprehensive truce efforts and on the security and stability of the region.”

He stressed “the need to intensify joint efforts to reduce the dangerous escalation in Gaza and its surroundings, and to push both sides to exercise restraint, protect civilians, and respect international humanitarian law.”

The King pointed out that “there is communication with regional and international partners to discuss urgent international action to stop the escalation and protect the region from the consequences of a new cycle of violence.”

While the second statement stated that King Abdullah stressed to Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani “the necessity of strengthening Arab coordination to stop the escalation in Gaza and its surroundings.”

He stressed the need to work together to avoid worsening the situation between Palestinians and Israelis, stressing the importance of restraint, protecting civilians, and respecting international and humanitarian law.

In this context, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his British counterpart, James Cleverly, called yesterday for the necessity of coordinating international efforts to reduce the escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides so that its security consequences do not extend to the entire region.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement that this came during a phone call that Shukri received from his British counterpart to discuss efforts to reduce the escalation in the Palestinian territories, consult on the risks of escalation existing between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, and coordinate efforts to contain the crisis.

The statement added that the two ministers expressed “deep concern about the continuing escalating pace of violence and the accompanying deterioration of the security and humanitarian conditions and the loss of the lives of many innocent civilians.”

The two ministers called on the Palestinian and Israeli parties to exercise the utmost restraint and adopt a path of calm to prevent slipping into a bloody path for which more innocent civilians will pay the price and whose security consequences will extend to the entire region.

In turn, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed, yesterday, with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, developments in the situation in the region. The Saudi Foreign Ministry said, in a statement, that “during the call, developments in the situation in Gaza and its surroundings and the need to work to stop the escalation there were discussed.”

In addition, yesterday, Morocco called on the Arab League Council to hold an emergency meeting at the level of foreign ministers to discuss the deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip and ways to stop the escalation.

The Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement: “The Kingdom of Morocco called on the Council of the League of Arab States to hold an emergency meeting of the Council at the level of Arab foreign ministers to consult and coordinate regarding the deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip and the outbreak of military actions targeting civilians.”

Internationally, China called for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Beijing is “deeply concerned” about the escalation of tension and violence between Palestine and Israel.

She said: “We call on all concerned parties to exercise calm and restraint and avoid aggravating the situation by immediately ending the clashes in order to protect civilians.”

She stressed that “the main way to address the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to implement the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state.”

Security-wise, the Israeli army renewed its bombing yesterday evening on areas in the Gaza Strip, and an Israeli army spokesman announced that 800 targets in the Strip had been targeted.

The number of Israeli deaths rose to about 700, including 44 soldiers and 30 policemen, and more than 2,000 were injured, while 420 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,200 others were injured.

Adnan Abu Hasna, spokesman for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said that about 73,000 Palestinians were displaced to the agency’s schools as of yesterday evening.

UNIFIL calls for restraint on the Lebanese-Israeli border

Yesterday, the Interim International Forces operating in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) called on everyone to exercise restraint and take advantage of the liaison and coordination mechanisms it undertakes to reduce escalation and prevent the rapid deterioration of the security situation on the Lebanese border with Israel.

UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti said in a statement, “International forces soldiers monitored on Sunday morning the launching of several missiles from southeastern Lebanon towards Israeli territory in the Kfar Shuba area.” He added that they “observed, in return, artillery fire from the Israeli army into Lebanon in response.”

Pope Francis urges an end to violence

Pope Francis called for an end to attacks and violence between Israelis and Palestinians, saying that “terrorism and war will not solve any problems but will bring more suffering and death to innocent people.” The Pope added in his weekly sermon in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican yesterday, “I follow with concern and sadness what is happening in Israel. I express my solidarity with the relatives of the victims.” He added, “Let the attacks and weapons stop. It must be understood that terrorism and war do not bring solutions, but only cause the death and suffering of many innocent people.”

The United Nations calls for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to bring food into Gaza

Yesterday, the United Nations World Food Program called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to bring food into Gaza.

The World Food Program said: “As the conflict intensifies, civilians, including children and vulnerable families, face increasing challenges in obtaining basic food supplies.” He added, “The program calls for the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected areas, and also urges all parties to adhere to the principles of humanitarian law, including ensuring access to food.”