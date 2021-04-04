Several Arab countries announced their full solidarity with the Kingdom of Jordan on Saturday evening, after the Jordanian army announced the arrest of prominent figures in the context of moves targeting the country’s security.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, the League of Arab States, the Gulf Cooperation Council and Kuwait expressed their full support for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its leaders represented by King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.

Egypt expressed its full solidarity and support for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its leaders represented by King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, in preserving the security and stability of the Kingdom against any attempts to undermine it, and Egypt affirms that the security and stability of Jordan is an integral part of the Egyptian and Arab national security.

For his part, the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, affirmed his standing, full support and full support for all decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, to preserve the security and stability of Jordan and defuse every attempt to influence them, based on what links the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Jordan. The sister Hashemite group is one of the strong bonds that are firmly rooted in brotherhood, belief and one destiny, and an extension of their common history and that their security is indivisible, according to a statement published by the Bahrain News Agency.

Qatar expressed its full solidarity with Jordan and its full support for the decisions of King Abdullah II to maintain security and stability.

In turn, the Republic of Yemen affirmed its absolute support and total stand with all decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, aimed at maintaining security and ending any attempts to destabilize the Kingdom of Jordan.

In a statement issued by her, she reiterated the strength of brotherly relations and the common destiny that binds the two brotherly countries and peoples.

For its part, the Iraqi government affirmed that it stands with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan under the leadership of King Abdullah II, in any steps it takes to preserve the security and stability of the country and take care of the interests of the brotherly Jordanian people, in a way that enhances its presence, by relying on measures that end to extend the prestige of the state.

In turn, the Palestinian Authority expressed its stand with Jordan and its leadership in protecting the security and stability of the Kingdom.

President Mahmoud Abbas said, “We stand with the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the king, the government and the people, and we support the decisions taken by King Abdullah II to preserve Jordan’s security and ensure its stability and unity.”

In turn, the Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri expressed his solidarity with the King of Jordan in protecting the country’s security.

He wrote in a tweet on Twitter, “Jordan’s security and safety is a fundamental basis for the security and safety of the Arab world. All solidarity with the Jordanian leadership and King Abdullah II in defending the gains of the Jordanian people, protecting their stability and refusing to interfere in their affairs.”

In turn, the Kingdom of Morocco announced its absolute support for the decisions taken by King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein to ensure Jordan’s stability and security.