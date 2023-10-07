Capitals (Union, Agencies)

Arab, international and UN calls continued to avoid all forms of escalation that would undermine the chances of peace in the region, amid warnings of “dire risks” of escalation between Israelis and Palestinians.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “The Kingdom is closely following developments in the unprecedented situation between a number of Palestinian factions and Israeli forces, which has resulted in a high level of violence taking place on a number of fronts there.”

Saudi Arabia called for “an immediate halt to the escalation between the two sides, the protection of civilians, and the exercise of restraint,” renewing its call on the international community to activate a credible peace process that leads to a two-state solution.

The Sultanate of Oman said, in a Foreign Ministry statement, that it is following with interest and concern the ongoing escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, calling on both parties to exercise the utmost restraint and the need to protect civilians.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced the intensification of Egyptian contacts to prevent further escalation.

A statement by the Egyptian presidency noted that “Sisi directed the intensification of Egyptian contacts to contain the situation and prevent further escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli parties.”

Earlier yesterday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced that its Minister, Sameh Shoukry, would conduct international contacts to stop the escalation between the Palestinian-Israeli sides.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stressed “the necessity of stopping the dangerous escalation in Gaza and its surroundings,” warning of “the dangerous repercussions of this escalation, which threatens to further escalate the situation.” The Ministry warned of “the consequences of this escalation on all efforts to achieve comprehensive calm,” stressing the necessity of “restraint, protection of civilians, and respect for international humanitarian law.” The Kingdom of Morocco called for an immediate cessation of all acts of violence in Gaza, a return to calm, and the avoidance of all forms of escalation that would undermine the chances of peace in the region.

The Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement: “Morocco condemns the targeting of civilians, and affirms that the approach of dialogue and negotiations remains the only way to reach a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.”

Internationally, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged diplomatic efforts in the Middle East in order to prevent the expansion of the conflict.

“The Secretary-General urges all diplomatic efforts to avoid expanding the scope of the conflict,” a statement said, adding that “peace can only be achieved through negotiations leading to a two-state solution.”

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, also expressed his concern about developments in the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The European Union also called for an immediate end to the violence.

Josep Borrell, European Union foreign policy coordinator, expressed deep concern about the current events, and said: “We are very concerned about developments in Israel.”

The European official stressed the urgent need to immediately stop the ongoing violence, saying that “violence is not a solution to the conflict.”

Russia called on the Israeli and Palestinian sides to exercise “restraint.”

The Kremlin’s envoy to the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, said: “We are in contact with everyone, with the Israelis, Palestinians and Arabs.”