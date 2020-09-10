Highlights: BRO rebuilt an important bridge in Uttarakhand in one week’s record time

Given the way tensions are growing along the border with China, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) with military and paramilitary forces are doing their job with full vigor. Recently the BRO rebuilt an important bridge in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand in a record time of one week. This Bailey Bridge, built in the Zimighat area of ​​Pithoragarh, was destroyed in a landslide on 18 July.

This bridge is strategically important because it connects Munsari and Milam. Milam India is the last village in India on the China border. After being rebuilt, it was reopened to light vehicles on Tuesday.

Earlier in June, a similar bridge on the same route collapsed due to the weight of heavy bulldozers. It was also prepared by BRO in 5 days. It usually takes a month to build such a bridge, but in view of the current situation and the strategic importance of the bridge, the BRO completed the work so quickly.