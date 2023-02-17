Scheme involving co-option of players in Série B matches of the Brasileirão is being investigated

The group responsible for the alleged match-fixing scheme in Serie B football matches of the 2022 Brazilian Championship invested BRL 200,000 in bets involving 3 matches and expected a return of more than BRL 1 million. The information was provided by prosecutor Fernando Cesconetto, responsible for the investigation, in an interview with the newspaper The globe.

“There were several platforms and used dozens of accounts to increase the prize”, he explained. “The estimated loss with the bet that went wrong was more than R$ 1 million, excluding what would be paid to the athletes. It wasn’t simply a bet that made an account. What we have are fractional bets, totaling almost R$ 200 thousand.”

According to the MP-GO (Ministério Público de Goiás), businessman Bruno Lopez Moura, who is in custody, bet that there would be 1 penalty in the 1st half of the following matches of the last round of the competition:

Criciúma x Tombense, on November 5, 2022;

Sampaio Corrêa x Londrina, on November 5, 2022;

Vila Nova x Sport, on November 6, 2022.

The businessman would receive R$ 2 million if he got the bet right. The co-opted athletes would earn R$ 150,000 each.

In the game between Vila Nova and Sport, however, the penalty was not committed. The recruited player would be Marcos Vinícius Alves Barreira, known as Romário, from Vila Nova Football Club. The team, based in Goiânia (GO), filed a complaint with the police.

On the cell phone of one of the suspects, seized in this week’s operation, there is a print of conversation on WhatsApp with dialogue that signals new combinations of manipulation related to the player’s conduct and that would be subject to betting, such as the number of corners and red cards.

According to Cesconetto, the scheme goes beyond 3 matches. “There were bets in 2023 with a similar modus operandi, with payment to the player with a down payment before the game and payment as if it were a prize, after the game, after the contracted event took place”, he stated.

Cesconetto explained that the complaint was made “a lot because of the case of Vila Nova, because it didn’t work out”. The businessman would have chargedostensibly” the player for the damage caused.

“He was charging the amount of the damage, which he estimated was approximately R$500,000. He lost with the R$ 10,000 signal, and like the players who committed the penalties and were waiting to receive it, he started to charge considering that he had to pay for what they did not earn”, said the prosecutor.

Those involved may be liable for criminal association, money laundering and corruption in a sporting context.