Grown with seeds from Ethiopia at an altitude of 1,570 meters in the Mogiana Paulista region, Orfeu’s Geisha microlot was awarded in the Cup of Excellence (the Oscar of the Special Coffee), with 87.47 points. In an international auction, a part of this coffee reached R$ 14 thousand (a bag), It is sold in the grain version, in 500 numbered bottles, at a price of R$ 190. loja.cafeorfeu.com.br

(Note published in issue 1272 of Dinheiro Magazine)