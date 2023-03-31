The Intelipost Group, one of the largest logistics technology companies in Brazil, closed 2022 with the handling of R$ 40 billion on its delivery platform and revenue of BRL 160 million, 170% above the 2021 result.

to the CEO Ross Saario, in five years the company should surpass revenues of R$ 1 billion. “We are increasing our product investment by 40% this year, with machine learning solutions, for example, to become an even more data-focused company and obsessed with providing the best solutions and experience for our customers,” he said. .

(Note published in the 1318 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)