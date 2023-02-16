Copa del Rey – rooms – working day 1 barca Unicaja

After the Madrid match and before the Barça match began, several Baskonia fans took out their trumpets in the Olímpic vomitoriums to uncork an impromptu festival that was soon joined by fans of all the teams, to the point that there the scarves of Joventut, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Unicaja waved in fraternity, all embraced at the end of the happy notes. This is the Cup, this is the party of the orange ball —black and white for the occasion—; and this was also the competition for Barça, winner on four of the last five occasions (the last two in the crop). Not anymore. Brizuela (27 points) was in charge of explaining the opposite, of boosting Unicaja in the quarterfinals after an extension. Just around the corner, Madrid.

BARCELONA, 87 – UNICAJA, 89 Barcelona: Satoransky (11), Laprovittola (12), Kalinic (3), Mirotic (15) and Vesely (7) —starting five—; Jokubaitis (7), Sanli (4), Abrines (8), Tobey (6), Sergi Martinez (0), Higgins (10), Nnaji (4).

Unicaja: Perry (22), Carter (3), Ejim (0), Barreiro (0) and Kravish (10) —starting five—; Thomas (5), Brizuela (27), Alberto Diaz (2), Osetkowski (8), Kalinoski (12), Djedovic (0).

Referees: Carlos Peruga, Fernando Calatrava and Jorge Martinez. Alberto Diaz, eliminated.

Badalona Olympic: 10,147 spectators. See also A UN report denounces that Panamanian authorities sexually abused migrants who crossed the Darién

It was not easy for Barcelona to tickle a fierce Unicaja in defense, an exercise as intense as it was physical. It was difficult for Laprovittola to find the ramp to the basket, there was little he could do in the Vesely paint and Satoransky was not there. Even Mirotic shivered on the first 3-point pitch, water, nor hoop That, in someone with that golden wrist, was a mirage because in the second he nailed it he cleaned it up and asked for the ball to be the first violin in an orchestra that was not quite in tune. Neither protecting his lair, unable to stop the electric Perry’s incursions. Not even Brizuela, who took over and never let go, spectacular with his feints and shooting. Moments of uncertainty for Barça and Jasikevicius’ morrocutodo anger, grinder in motion, the technical fact fuss.

Although Jokubaitis always appears in disorder, comfortable with contact and stumbles, gallant by nature. So much so that his five points before closing the fourth put a Barça ahead that resumed the duel with much more vigor, successful from the triple (Abrines) and the team omnipresent in the paint, finally the Catalans were volcanic to remind the rival that They were missing the center Sima (injured) and they had plenty of cards, a wardrobe with Nnaji, Higgins, Tobey, Jokubaitis… But none was Brizuela and the defense continued to command the attack, a meager score at intermission (41 -3. 4).

It turns out that Brizuela was reluctant to twist his arm, on fire and once again as excellent with his shots as he was a bully with his festivities, the Rocky Balboa of Unicaja as he claimed with his music from Eye of the Tiger Malaga fans. Although Kravish and especially Perry did not detract from him, again the best squires. Nothing to do with Barça, who distributed the minutes, the efforts and the points. Few, in any case, because the light explained before the last round (55-50) that the zipper prevailed over the submachine gun.

It happens that Higgins does not understand rules or contexts because he seems to live in his world, a player of passing inspirations. Like the one he had against Unicaja to open the gap, he again seconded by a three-pointer from Abrines. Nothing to unravel Perry or Brizuela, battlers again, capable of putting the game within two points (67-65) with three minutes to go. And to tie it with one to go with a triple from Osetkowski. Enough to take the game to extra time, for Brizuela to explain again that if there was a figure in the Olímpic it was him.

New triple, new tray, new conversation with the referees past revolutions and new celebrations that pointed to him as the Barça scourge and as the hero of Unicaja, a Batman of the ball. with his Robin Perry hand in hand, who scored the last basket with 10 seconds remaining. Laprovittola tried to answer with two free throws with less than a second remaining. He missed the first one and that’s it. Barça will no longer reign this Cup because they couldn’t with a Brizuela with a cape.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.