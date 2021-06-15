Briyit Palomino denounced her ex-partner, guitarist Gino Maynos Félix Porta, for fraud. The singer said that the musician kept S / 130,000 of her and a truck of S / 40,000, and that for this reason he is bankrupt.

According to Palomino, she trusted someone whom she considered very important to her. The interpreter also revealed that the man does not answer her calls, so she has already made the respective complaint.

“Threw away three years of relationship, I’m disappointed and upset, and I’m proceeding legally so that he does not keep the money that it cost me so much to collect and that were all my savings, “he told El Popular.

Likewise, Briyit Palomino said that Porta was not only her partner and musician, he also worked as her representative.

“I bet on him, he was my manager, he said he loved me, that he respected me, but look how he paid me in the end. It has blocked me from all sides. His phone is turned off, he does not respond to messages, the earth swallowed him, “he added.

Briyit Palomino He pointed out that he also denounced his ex-partner for violence. “Yes (I reported it), for fraud, economic violence, among other charges. He threatened that he would only return my money if I became a member, then he got lost ”, he explained.

The singer confessed that everything her ex-partner took belonged to her savings and now she is broke. “I’m broke, it was all my savings“, lament.

