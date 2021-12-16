Davide Brivio, who after leaving Suzuki at the end of 2020 held the role of race director in the Alpine team in Formula 1 in 2021, joined MotoGP in 2002, after his experience in World Superbike. Yamaha had offered him a contract as team manager in the premier class of the world championship and, a year after joining Iwata, Brivio and Lin Jarvis, Yamaha sporting director, joined forces to launch one of the most famous offensives ever.

The situation at that moment worked in their favor: in the last three years Rossi had been the top Honda rider, but the sufficiency with which he was imposing himself and the lack of competitiveness of the other manufacturers (Yamaha had not won a title since 1992 with Wayne Rainey ) had given rise to the idea that success depended more on the bike than on the rider. It was thought that almost anyone could dominate riding an NSR first or a RC211V later. The math is very revealing in this case: in the 11 seasons between 1993 and 2003, Yamaha had won 24 grands prix, while Honda 117, nearly five times more.

This had been the rope that Brivio and Jarvis had touched and that had convinced The Doctor to face the greatest challenge of his career. The story seems much simpler than it actually was, especially since, even within Yamaha itself, there were people who did not see Rossi’s arrival well, for the downside that it could have been if things weren’t go as planned.

“At first, Yamaha didn’t want to sign Rossi, because there was a current that argued that in cases of victory everyone thought it would be thanks to him alone. If he hadn’t won, the blame would have focused on the bike, ”Brivio tells Motorsport.com. “The one who changed this thinking was Masao Furusawa, who became the leader of the project in June 2003. It was he who convinced the Yamaha president that Valentino had to be hired. Among all, we convinced the leaders of the fact that, to win, it was essential to have a top laugh. Honda won, yes, but he did it with the best: Doohan and Rossi ”, adds the Italian, who remains silent about a possible return to MotoGP, perhaps with Suzuki.

It had taken Yamaha less than a year to complete all the details that would have led Valentino to race with the Iwata manufacturer in 2004. The importance of the goal we tried to achieve was so incredible that the encounters between the rider from Tavullia and that who would be his future team had to be held in an atmosphere of absolute secrecy. Especially since Honda had put the renewal contract on the table on several occasions. One of Yamaha’s strategies was how Rossi had to leave the home of the golden wing.

“During the 2033 World Championship, we met with Vale almost every race weekend to talk about many things. Team training, which mechanics he wanted to take with him, how to go through tests and other things. The problem was where to see us, because in the paddock you are there for all to see and in the hotel all the teams are mixed ”, continues Brivio, who remembers in particular two moments so bizarre that will remain forever in his mind.

“One of the funniest episodes was that of the Mobile Clinic in Brno. We met there at past ten in the evening, when all the physiotherapists and doctors had left. We unzipped the tent, went inside and sat around a table that was there, then we started the meeting. Suddenly we heard a motorcycle approaching and Lin and I both hid under the table, ”says Brivio.

When it came time to negotiate, Gibo Badioli, Rossi’s agent at the time, had gone too far, then he had downsized. “At an economic level, Badioli’s needs were disproportionate at first. Then we managed to come to an agreement. I think that later, with what Yamaha managed to sell, she recovered that investment with interest “, recalls Brivio, who keeps the memory of that midnight when Rossi first met what a few months later would be the his new bike.

“After we shook hands, the time had come when Vale wanted to see the bike. It was in Donington Park. We waited early in the morning, as we wanted no one to be in the paddock. He entered with a hood so as not to be recognized ”, recalls the current Alpine executive, who indirectly returned the attention to the riders they still have today.