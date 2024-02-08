Aprilia hit

No Honda and no return to Yamaha for Davide Brivio. The manager from Brianza, who convinced Valentino Rossi to leave Honda to bring the Iwata company back to success and who led Suzuki to success with Joan Mir in 2020, after his experience in F1 with Alpine returns to the MotoGP paddock as a team principal of the Aprilia Trackhouse customer team, which fields Miguel Oliveira equipped with an updated RS-GP and Raul Fernandez.

“It all happened very quickly in the last few days – explained Brivio – Justin asked me to help Trackhouse with the MotoGP challenge. It's really exciting to be part of this new project from the beginning and I'm looking forward to getting to know Trackhouse better and seeing what we can bring to MotoGP thanks to the vision and successful experience this company has in other sports and other stages. It could be a great combination of the two worlds. Now there's only one test left, it's almost time to go racing and we will try to support our two talented drivers Miguel and Raul as much as possible and have fun.”

“It's incredible to have someone of Davide's caliber and experience leading the Trackhouse Racing MotoGP Team – the words of owner Justin Marks – all of us at the company are honored by the commitment he has made. As soon as I met Davide it was clear that he would fit perfectly into the Trackhouse culture. I know he will lead us to do great things on and off the track.”