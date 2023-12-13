by STEFANO OLLANU

Brivio-Alpine: it's over

Yesterday evening, Alpine F1 announced that it had satisfied the request Davide Brivio to terminate the employment relationship one year in advance, to allow the Italian manager to take on new challenges.

After three years together, Brivio's role in the transalpine team has always been behind the scenes, starting as racing director and then transforming into manager of expansion projects in racing.

The name of the Monza manager has been around for some time return to MotoGP and had always found ritual denials from the person concerned, the last of which two weeks ago where he declared himself happy to continue in Alpine.

Now the return to MotoGP

The specialized journalists, once they learned that Brivio was once again on the market, hypothesized three paths for the expert manager: landing in Honda HRC for an organizational reorganization, the return to Yamaha to then work on the transfer of the VR46 to Iwata starting from 2025, the leadership of the American team Trackhouse which recently took over Aprilia customer motorbikes. The most popular hypothesis is that of the agreement with Honda.

The Swiss of Speedweekwritten by Gunther Wiesinger, evoked possible new news before Christmas: “A knowledgeable pilots manager suggested that Brivio could take on new role as motorsport director at HRC, becoming a superior of Alberto Puig. But it is difficult to imagine a coexistence between the two“. David Emmett by MotoMatters instead he wanted to underline Puig's solidity within HRC: “It is said that Brivio could take Puig's place, but Sources within Honda reassure Puig's position“a circumstance also confirmed by Ricard Jové of Dazn: “The possible arrival of Brivio is not strictly linked to Puig's farewell. The Italian is a human resources manager, the Spaniard is an excellent administrator and team coordinator.” The Iberian journalist then ruled out the Aprilia Trackhouse hypothesis: “It should be noted that the new team principal of the American team will be PJ Rashidi, former Alpinestars manager, and therefore the figure of Brivio must be excluded”.