Brivio denies negotiations with Honda: “Nobody offered me anything” | FormulaPassion

Brivio in Honda instead of Puig?

The MotoGP championship ended in Valencia, where rumors of an imminent transfer of Davide Brivio as Honda’s new Team Manager they continued to become more and more insistent for next season. The 59-year-old, who had occupied the same role in Yamaha and Suzuki, would in fact be one step away from returning to MotoGP replacing Alberto Puignow close to leaving the Japanese company despite a contract also valid for 2024.

Also fueling these rumors is the move to HRC Luca Marini, who signed a two-year contract with the official team. The now former representative of the Mooney VR46 team has occupied the place vacated by Marc Marquez, thus becoming the new teammate of Joan Mira rider who became world champion in 2020 under the guidance of Brivio in Suzuki.

The denial

Currently involved in F1 as Head of the Alpine junior programBrivio, however, denied a possible return to MotoGP, and therefore to Honda, starting from 2024, doing so to the microphones of speedweek.com: “I will stay in Alpine – he has declared – I can’t speak to the exact length of the agreement, but it extends into next year. At the moment I have no intention of taking another job and I feel comfortable at Alpine. Besides, there’s no job for me anywhere else, no one offered me anything. So I will continue to do what I’m doing at the moment.”

No guesses

Brivio was very clear about his current intentions, despite the possible move to Honda which would allow him to find Mir and Valentino Rossi’s brother in the team, of whom he was manager: “It’s difficult to answer about considering other jobs, because I would have to know who’s asking me and what it’s about – he added – I know there’s some speculation right now, but I have a job at Alpine for next year. I’m happy here and I’m not thinking about another job“.