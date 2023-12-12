by STEFANO OLLANU

Brivio-Alpine: it's over

When Davide Brivioa leading figure in MotoGP, made the decision to leave Suzuki to join the Formula 1 team Alpinemany thought that he could make his experience available to the French brand to climb the hierarchies of the queen category of motor racing.

On the other hand, Brivio was the man who brought Yamaha back to victory in MotoGP with the sensation Valentino Rossi, but also Suzuki to triumph – surprisingly – in 2020 with Joan Mir.

However, the manager from Monza did not have a significant impact on Alpine, where he arrived as racing director and over time had become responsible for expansion projects in racing, taking the Alpine Academy under his wing.

After 3 years the employment relationship came to an end, with the official announcement arriving late in the afternoon on Tuesday 12 December.

The Alpine ad

At the end of the year the paths of Davide Brivio and Alpine will separate, “leaving the Italian the possibility of pursuing other career opportunities”. The French team wanted to thank the manager for the successes he had with the Academy, underlining how the latter will fall under Julian Rouse's supervisory skills.

Bruno Famin said: “First of all we would like to thank Davide for his hard work and commitment over the last three seasons. His experience in motorsport was extremely valuable, especially in the development of the Alpine Academy. Davide's desire is to leave Alpine to pursue other opportunities and we accepted his will by mutually agreeing to separate. We wish him our best wishes for the next chapter in an already impressive career in motorsport.”

Davide Brivio confirmed: “It has been a pride of my motorsport career to be involved in Formula 1 with Alpine. I would like to thank Alpine for giving me the opportunity to experience Formula 1, which was my wish, and also for giving me the opportunity to pass on some of my experience to the young drivers of the Alpine Academy. I wish the team and the Academy all the best for the future and I'm sure we will see many young drivers achieve fantastic heights in their careers. Participating in a small part in this success will certainly be something I will keep in my memories. I am grateful to Alpine for welcoming my desire to pursue other opportunities that may (and I hope will) present themselves in the future.”

In recent months, Brivio's name has been associated with the management of Honda Repsol, and in recent times also with a sensational return to Yamaha, and the path that leads to the new Aprilia Trackhouse team cannot be ruled out a priori. In short, MotoGP is waiting to welcome him back with open arms.