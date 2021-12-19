One of the news of the team Alpine F1 of the season just ended was the signing of Davide Brivio, long-time MotoGP manager who achieved success with Yamaha and Suzuki. In his role as Racing Director he followed the team, who can certainly be satisfied with Esteban Ocon’s Hungaroring win and Fernando Alonso’s third place finish in Losail. “A vote? There season is certainly positive, we can discuss the numbers. Eight or seven, but it’s positive because we reached the fifth place among the constructors which was a bit what we could have aspired to, given the values ​​on the field“, Brivio analyzed, during an interview granted to Autosprint on the sidelines of the ceremony of the Golden Helmets. “It was a good fight throughout the season, especially in the second half with Alpha Tauri and we managed to precede them with some brilliant races, such as the victory of Hungary which remains the flagship of the season. We also managed to get Fernando Alonso back to the podium, so good. But I hope this is a starting point for the future “, continued the manager from Brianza.

One of the aspects that struck him in 2021 was the harmony between Alonso and Ocon: “We are in a very particular situation and I would say easy. Esteban and Fernando have a great relationship and have always been willing to help each other throughout the year. I have always found great availability, I remained positively very surprised by their attitude, so nice. I believe it represents a model, an example of how two teammates should work well together. We share all the information, at meetings always together and therefore managing them was a relatively easy task “. Closing on Brivio’s own stay in Alpine, who no longer seems to be in doubt: “The adaptation to F1 continues as far as I’m concerned. For me it was a wonderful experience, it was what I was looking for. I was a bit curious to understand how such large organizations worked, how many engineers work together. I’m glad I made this choice. I’m in Alpine and I represent them tonight. We are busy seeing how to organize next season and how to improve, I’m focused on that“, Concluded Brivio.