Brittney Griner has been released by Russian authorities in a prisoner exchange. Washington freed arms dealer Viktor Bout. The news reached Washington at dawn and came as a surprise. For some weeks now, American officials had silenced the matter, limiting themselves to emphasizing that they were following the case and that contacts with the Russians were daily. But without ever talking about progress.

The exchange with Bout has always been on the table even though the State Department had explained several times that the Russians had declined the offer and that it was a dead end. Yesterday was the turning point. The American basketball player was arrested in February on drug possession charges. She had, in a trial that Washington called “non-transparent”, admitted guilt and was then taken to a detention center.

In the hands of the Russians, as far as we know now, remains Paul Wheelan. Three days ago, the US consulate managed to re-establish contact with him after all traces were lost. Wheelan had been taken to a military hospital. His health conditions, he would have said, are good.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has already said that he spoke to the basketball player and that she is fine.